Fife Council to scrap £30 fee for bulky uplifts

Councillors have agreed to scrap the current fee of up to £30 for bulky uplifts in Fife.

It means residents across the Kingdom will now be able to have large items like beds, washing machines and other white goods collected free of charge.

Previously those using the service were asked to pay a fee of up to £30, depending on the number of units collected.

It generated around £250,000 in income for council coffers, and scrapping the charge is expected to cost around £1 million.

Financial issues raised

Councillors approved the new policy – due to come into force in April – unanimously on Thursday.

But speaking at the meeting to discuss the issue, SNP councillor David Alexander raised concerns about the cost after Falkirk Council pulled out of a similar offer.

He asked: “I know Falkirk Council have pulled out the scheme for financial reasons

“Will this hurt us?”

Labour councillor Altany Craik added: “We need to keep a close eye on what this will cost.

“It is a contentious issue when something becomes free, it can’t become a free for all.

“I don’t think this will be the case as people have a backlog from Covid and that should settle down.”

Three fold increase in service usage expected

Around 180 daily pick up slots will be available to book online or over the phone.

Fife Council say they will need to hire 14 additional members of “seasonal staff” to meet the expected three-fold increase in demand.

In a meeting last September, SNP councillor David Barret expressed concern the scheme would have unintended consequences, similar to when Homer Simpson became Springfield’s sanitation commissioner.

The episode saw Homer make significant promises that he could not keep.

Scheme to support disadvantaged people

Environment and climate change spokesperson Jan Wincott said: “Over a quarter of households in Fife do not have access to a car or van and struggle to take bulky items to the recycling centres themselves.

“On top of this, the current cost-of-living crisis may see some residents unable to pay for the uplift of bulky items they cannot dispose of in their domestic waste bins.

“We’d encourage people first and foremost to try to pass their goods on to someone else, if possible”

Liberal Democrat councillor James Calder added: “I was pleased to support the proposals to remove the charges for bulky uplifts in Fife.

“This will make sure there is less fly tipping and also will also ensure that those who have no vehicle access but also can’t afford to pay for the uplifts can access the system.

“This will have a positive impact on residents of Fife and I am delighted we are moving forward with this.”