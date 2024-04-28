SNP’s Jenny Gilruth being touted as potential next first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP’s Jenny Gilruth being touted as potential next first minister

The Courier understands allies of the Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP are one group taking the temperature as Humza Yousaf prepares for confidence vote in Holyrood.

By Andy Philip and Alasdair Clark
Could Jenny Gilruth become the next first minister? Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Could Jenny Gilruth become the next first minister? Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A senior Fife SNP government minister is being lined up as a potential new leader at Holyrood as Humza Yousaf fights for his political survival after a dramatic weekend.

Jenny Gilruth’s name is being floated in the latest shock for Mr Yousaf, who faces a Holyrood confidence vote this week.

It follows his surprise decision on Thursday to terminate the deal with the Greens which gave him majority cover to get business done in parliament.

As the shockwaves continue through stunned MSPs, The Courier has learned senior and influential figures in the party are already being canvassed for their views on the next leader and First Minister.

An SNP parliamentarian confirmed on Sunday that the early stages of finding a potential successor are under way as factions form.

The Courier understands allies of Ms Gilruth are one group taking the temperature.

Alex Salmond seeks influence

There is particular concern about Alex Salmond’s Alba party gaining any influence over the SNP Government. He has one MSP in Holyrood, the former SNP government minister Ash Regan, who has suggested support in return for concessions.

Mr Yousaf has already been warned the bulk of his party would be unable to accept any deal with the divisive former first minister.

But Mr Yousaf has also alienated the Green MSPs and their sympathisers by effectively sacking them without consultation last week.

Scottish Green party co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie. Image: PA

On Sunday, Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said trust had been broken.

But in what appeared to be a clear signal on Sunday, she added: “Is there someone within the party who could lead a progressive renaissance?”

Ditching the Greens leaves Mr Yousaf in a minority government with nowhere clear to turn for help.

Tories, Labour and Lib Dems have all ruled out coming to his rescue and actively call for Mr Yousaf to go.

Spooked by the possibility of the embattled leader calling it quits, it’s understood senior SNP figures have been sounding out Perthshire MSP John Swinney, the former Deputy First Minister under Nicola Sturgeon, to assume the role of caretaker first minister.

“If the sh*t hits the fan we need a steady pair of hands to get us through the weeks ahead,” said one source backing the move. “What better pair of hands than John?”

John Swinney, left, with Humza Yousaf before he became first minister. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA

Even if Mr Yousaf makes it through the week, his party appears to be split on what to do next.

Opposition parties say they are now ready for an early Scottish election – even before Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has got round to naming the date for the long-awaited general election for Westminster.

Some SNP figures remain loyal to the first minister as he gears up for a gruelling week ahead.

Dundee city council leader stays loyal

Dundee city council leader John Alexander said: “Nothing has changed on my view of the first minister.

“Humza is a thoroughly decent person and his heart is in the right place. He had my confidence last week and he’ll have it again next week.

“I didn’t vote for the Greens, I voted for the SNP. The SNP has more than double the seats of the next nearest party, as a result of voters expressing their view at the ballot box. People are sick of political sideshows.”

Kate Forbes, right, with Ash Regan, left, who lost to Humza Yousaf in the competition to replace Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA

Former finance secretary Kate Forbes stood against Mr Yousaf in last year’s leadership contest.

This weekend, she publicly declared her loyalty – as far as the vote of confidence.

“I will back the SNP and the first minister through next week’s fight and I urge everyone in our party and everyone who cares about Scotland to do the same.”

Ms Gilruth was contacted by The Courier.

