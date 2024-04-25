Fife Green Mark Ruskell vents over SNP betrayal as Humza Yousaf’s future hangs in balance

Humza Yousaf’s political future is hanging in the balance as the Scottish Greens confirmed the will back a vote of no confidence against him.

The first minister will be left relying on the backing of Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, and every SNP MSP, after he ditched Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater from his government.

The Greens said Mr Yousaf had “burned his bridges” and abandoned key promises he made when he became SNP leader.

Mid Scotland and Fife Greens MSP Mark Ruskell will join his colleagues when the no confidence vote is held against the first minister next week, teaming up with the Tories, Labour and Lib Dems.

‘Abandoned’

He told The Courier: “Having spent over two years working constructively with SNP ministers under the Bute House Agreement, I can no longer support the First Minister given he has completely abandoned that way of working.

“We’ve made huge strides by being involved in government. The rug being pulled out from under our feet puts us in a difficult position.

He said proposals being driven by the Greens such as calls for a new national park in Perthshire and an action plan for Fife’s Mossmorran gas plant were now in “jeopardy”.

“We need clarity from the SNP,” he added.

Mr Ruskell said there were many SNP members who would be “deeply disappointed” that the Bute House Agreement had come to a sudden end.

He continued: “There was a strong shared agenda between SNP ministers and ourselves.

“I’ve had as many private messages of support from SNP activists as I’ve had from Green activists.”

Confirming the party position, co-leader Patrick Harvie said on Thursday: “It’s very clear that Humza Yousaf has decided to burn his bridges with the progressive, pro-independence majority that was established in the Bute House Agreement.”

The Greens voting against Mr Yousaf means 64 MSPs are expected to support the no confidence motion against him, if they are all available.

Alba’s leading role

The SNP has 63 seats in Holyrood, meaning the deciding vote could come down to Alba’s Ash Regan.

She previously served as a Scottish Government minister under Nicola Sturgeon and only defected to Mr Salmond’s party last October.

Ms Regan is yet to confirm how she will vote and has instead written to the first minister with key demands over independence and women’s rights.

If she backs Mr Yousaf, he would survive the confidence vote since there would not be a majority against him.

Former SNP chief Mr Salmond said the current first minister would have to give a “very favourable answer” to win her support.

The first minister would not be forced to automatically resign should he fail to win the crunch parliamentary vote.

Read more: Humza Yousaf boots Greens out of government saying it no longer guaranteed ‘stability’