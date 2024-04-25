Fife Green Mark Ruskell vents over SNP betrayal as Humza Yousaf’s future hangs in balance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Green Mark Ruskell vents over SNP betrayal as Humza Yousaf’s future hangs in balance

The Greens will go against the SNP leader in a no confidence vote - leaving the first minister's future in the hands of Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.

By Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf's political future is now in the balance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf's political future is now in the balance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Humza Yousaf’s political future is hanging in the balance as the Scottish Greens confirmed the will back a vote of no confidence against him.

The first minister will be left relying on the backing of Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, and every SNP MSP, after he ditched Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater from his government.

The Greens said Mr Yousaf had “burned his bridges” and abandoned key promises he made when he became SNP leader.

Mid Scotland and Fife Greens MSP Mark Ruskell will join his colleagues when the no confidence vote is held against the first minister next week, teaming up with the Tories, Labour and Lib Dems.

‘Abandoned’

He told The Courier: “Having spent over two years working constructively with SNP ministers under the Bute House Agreement, I can no longer support the First Minister given he has completely abandoned that way of working.

“We’ve made huge strides by being involved in government. The rug being pulled out from under our feet puts us in a difficult position.

He said proposals being driven by the Greens such as calls for a new national park in Perthshire and an action plan for Fife’s Mossmorran gas plant were now in “jeopardy”.

“We need clarity from the SNP,” he added.

Greens MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.

Mr Ruskell said there were many SNP members who would be “deeply disappointed” that the Bute House Agreement had come to a sudden end.

He continued: “There was a strong shared agenda between SNP ministers and ourselves.

“I’ve had as many private messages of support from SNP activists as I’ve had from Green activists.”

Confirming the party position, co-leader Patrick Harvie said on Thursday: “It’s very clear that Humza Yousaf has decided to burn his bridges with the progressive, pro-independence majority that was established in the Bute House Agreement.”

The Greens voting against Mr Yousaf means 64 MSPs are expected to support the no confidence motion against him, if they are all available.

Alba’s leading role

Alba Party MP Ash Regan. Image: DC Thomson.

The SNP has 63 seats in Holyrood, meaning the deciding vote could come down to Alba’s Ash Regan.

She previously served as a Scottish Government minister under Nicola Sturgeon and only defected to Mr Salmond’s party last October.

Ms Regan is yet to confirm how she will vote and has instead written to the first minister with key demands over independence and women’s rights.

If she backs Mr Yousaf, he would survive the confidence vote since there would not be a majority against him.

Former SNP chief Mr Salmond said the current first minister would have to give a “very favourable answer” to win her support.

The first minister would not be forced to automatically resign should he fail to win the crunch parliamentary vote.

