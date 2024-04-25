Humza Yousaf boots Greens out of government as emergency cabinet meeting called

Humza Yousaf’s power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens is over this morning as the first minister called in his top ministers for crisis talks.

The SNP leader met Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater at Bute House, his official residence, on Thursday morning to tell them the deal was over.

He called an emergency cabinet meeting to update senior ministers soon after.

Ms Slater blasted Mr Yousaf after the meeting, saying he ended the agreement in a “weak and thoroughly hopeless way” and on political co-operation can “no longer be trusted”.

Speaking at Holyrood, Mr Harvie also questioned whether the SNP government would still be in place by the time of the next budget.

The first minister intervened days after the Greens announced they would ballot their own members on the future of the deal.

Green party members forced the party leadership into the vote after fury over the government scrapping climate change targets last week.

They were also unhappy about the pause of puberty blockers for new patients attending the only Scottish gender clinic for children in Glasgow.

Ms Slater said: “In just a few weeks time our own members were to have a democratic say on endorsing the co-operation agreement.

“We are confident they would have supported us in continuing our work for Scotland as they have done at every turn.

“Neither they nor SNP members will have that opportunity. Instead, the most reactionary and backwards-looking forces within the first minister’s party have forced him to do the opposite of what he himself has said was in Scotland’s best interests.”

What was the Bute House Agreement?

First agreed by Nicola Sturgeon after the last Holyrood election, the deal sets out a number of areas where the two parties are aligned.

In return for two junior ministerial posts, it guarantees Scottish Green support the SNP government in major votes.

Mr Yousaf had resisted calls from within his party to allow a similar vote, saying on Tuesday he hoped it would continue.

But it later emerged an emergency cabinet meeting was being called for Wednesday morning.

This is a breaking news story. More follows.