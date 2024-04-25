Humza Yousaf boots Greens out of government as emergency cabinet meeting called

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf boots Greens out of government as emergency cabinet meeting called

Green co-leader Lorna Slater accused the first minister of listening to the "most reactionary and backwards-looking forces" within the SNP.

By Adele Merson
Humza Yousaf is understood to have called time on the three-year coalition deal with the Greens. Image: Shutterstock.
Humza Yousaf’s power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens is over this morning as the first minister called in his top ministers for crisis talks.

The SNP leader met Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater at Bute House, his official residence, on Thursday morning to tell them the deal was over.

He called an emergency cabinet meeting to update senior ministers soon after.

Ms Slater blasted Mr Yousaf after the meeting, saying he ended the agreement in a “weak and thoroughly hopeless way” and on political co-operation can “no longer be trusted”.

Speaking at Holyrood, Mr Harvie also questioned whether the SNP government would still be in place by the time of the next budget.

The first minister intervened days after the Greens announced they would ballot their own members on the future of the deal.

Scottish Green co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie. Image: PA.

Green party members forced the party leadership into the vote after fury over the government scrapping climate change targets last week.

They were also unhappy about the pause of puberty blockers for new patients attending the only Scottish gender clinic for children in Glasgow.

Ms Slater said: “In just a few weeks time our own members were to have a democratic say on endorsing the co-operation agreement.

“We are confident they would have supported us in continuing our work for Scotland as they have done at every turn.

“Neither they nor SNP members will have that opportunity. Instead, the most reactionary and backwards-looking forces within the first minister’s party have forced him to do the opposite of what he himself has said was in Scotland’s best interests.”

What was the Bute House Agreement?

First agreed by Nicola Sturgeon after the last Holyrood election, the deal sets out a number of areas where the two parties are aligned.

In return for two junior ministerial posts, it guarantees Scottish Green support the SNP government in major votes.

Mr Yousaf had resisted calls from within his party to allow a similar vote, saying on Tuesday he hoped it would continue.

But it later emerged an emergency cabinet meeting was being called for Wednesday morning.

This is a breaking news story. More follows.