SNP ‘doesn’t seem bothered’ over delay to approve huge windfarm off Fife coast

Anger is building at the SNP-Green government over delays to approve a huge offshore wind farm project near the Fife coast which could deliver more than 4,000 jobs.

The Berwick Bank development in the outer Firth of Forth has not yet been given consent, meaning it missed a key deadline to apply for Westminster funding.

In Holyrood on Tuesday, SNP business minister Richard Lochhead was called to explain the delays.

But he could not say when the project would be given the green light even though an application was submitted in December 2022.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie claimed delays will send a “significant message” to the energy industry.

He added: “The minister doesn’t seem to be that bothered that the target consenting time of 12 months has been exceeded by far, up to 17 months.”

Speaking in parliament, Mr Lochhead said his party’s commitment to tackling climate change is “unwavering”.

He said Berwick Bank was a “complex project”, since the development’s environmental benefits and drawbacks had to be considered.

Mr Lochhead added: “Any decision must fully consider both the positive contribution to net zero targets alongside the possible impacts to the natural environment and other users of the sea.”

He warned the government risked facing legal action if the project was simply rushed through.

The first minister pledged to speed up the consenting process for wind farms last year.

The expected delay to Berwick Bank could push up the project’s overall cost and may stall investment.

Energy giants SSE have estimated the development would generate more than £8 billion for the UK economy.

Opponents to the scheme include leading conservation charities, who say it would devastate Scotland’s seabird population.

Tough week for SNP-Green government

First Minister Humza Yousaf is already under pressure for ditching a pledge to cut carbon emissions by 75% before the end of the decade.

Now the UK’s climate change committee chief, Chris Stark, has sounded the alarm over more Scottish targets.

Also in parliament on Tuesday, he warned it will be “extraordinarily difficult” to achieve the goal of reducing the number of kilometres travelled by car by 20% by 2030.

Meanwhile, Green minister Patrick Harvie is fighting to keep his job alongside Mr Yousaf in government.

Green activists forced a vote on the party’s role with the SNP in power, to be held next month.