SNP ‘doesn’t seem bothered’ over delay to approve huge windfarm off Fife coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

SNP ‘doesn’t seem bothered’ over delay to approve huge windfarm off Fife coast

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie was among those pushing for answers about the Berwick Bank development in the outer Firth of Forth.

By Justin Bowie
Approval for the Berwick Bank project has been delayed.
Approval for the Berwick Bank project has been delayed.

Anger is building at the SNP-Green government over delays to approve a huge offshore wind farm project near the Fife coast which could deliver more than 4,000 jobs.

The Berwick Bank development in the outer Firth of Forth has not yet been given consent, meaning it missed a key deadline to apply for Westminster funding.

In Holyrood on Tuesday, SNP business minister Richard Lochhead was called to explain the delays.

But he could not say when the project would be given the green light even though an application was submitted in December 2022.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie claimed delays will send a “significant message” to the energy industry.

The wind farm would be located in the outer Forth. Image: DC Thomson.

He added: “The minister doesn’t seem to be that bothered that the target consenting time of 12 months has been exceeded by far, up to 17 months.”

Speaking in parliament, Mr Lochhead said his party’s commitment to tackling climate change is “unwavering”.

He said Berwick Bank was a “complex project”, since the development’s environmental benefits and drawbacks had to be considered.

SNP minister Richard Lochhead.

Mr Lochhead added: “Any decision must fully consider both the positive contribution to net zero targets alongside the possible impacts to the natural environment and other users of the sea.”

He warned the government risked facing legal action if the project was simply rushed through.

The first minister pledged to speed up the consenting process for wind farms last year.

Fife MSP Willie Rennie. Image: PA.

The expected delay to Berwick Bank could push up the project’s overall cost and may stall investment.

Energy giants SSE have estimated the development would generate more than £8 billion for the UK economy.

Opponents to the scheme include leading conservation charities, who say it would devastate Scotland’s seabird population.

Tough week for SNP-Green government

First Minister Humza Yousaf is already under pressure for ditching a pledge to cut carbon emissions by 75% before the end of the decade.

Now the UK’s climate change committee chief, Chris Stark, has sounded the alarm over more Scottish targets.

Also in parliament on Tuesday, he warned it will be “extraordinarily difficult” to achieve the goal of reducing the number of kilometres travelled by car by 20% by 2030.

Meanwhile, Green minister Patrick Harvie is fighting to keep his job alongside Mr Yousaf in government.

Green activists forced a vote on the party’s role with the SNP in power, to be held next month.

More from Politics

First MinisterHumza Yousaf is demanding the PM reverse the ‘outrageous’ decision to exclude Scotland from legislation to exonerate those wrongly convicted in the Post Office Horizon scandal. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf urges PM to reverse ‘outrageous’ decision on Horizon legislation
Esther Rantzen said she would be watching the debate closely (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dame Esther Rantzen says she is not well enough to attend assisted dying debate
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Warsaw Chopin Airport during a visit to Poland and Germany (Henry Nicholls/PA)
PM says investments in weapons companies meet ethical criteria
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joined shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper and David Skaith the Labour candidate for the York and North Yorkshire Mayoral Election, during a visit to the village of Cawood, Selby (PA)
Labour leader pledges to tackle rural crime after hearing about armed robbery
Vaughan Gething has ruled out an independent investigation into his campaign finances (Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)
Welsh FM rules out independent probe into controversial campaign donation
The Scottish Government statement addressed the patients impacted by puberty blocker pause (PA)
Government ‘won’t waver’ in gender health commitment amid puberty blocker pause
The development would have up to 307 turbines (Ben Birchall/PA)
Minister quizzed on consent decision timing for Berwick Bank wind farm
The former HR director of the Post Office has accused its boss Nick Read of being “obsessed with his pay” (House of Commons/PA)
Post Office boss Nick Read ‘obsessed with his pay’, claims former HR director
The latest Police Scotland figures show hate crime reports have fallen (Jane Barlow/PA)
More than one in 10 Police Scotland officers lack hate crime law training
Justice Secretary Angela Constance accused the UK Government of a ‘betrayal’ of Horizon victims in Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Justice Secretary accuses UK of a ‘betrayal’ of Scotland’s Horizon victims

Conversation