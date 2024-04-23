Tuesday court round-up — ‘Gangmaster’ trial and Turkey trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — ‘Gangmaster’ trial and Turkey trip

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

Two men accused of exploiting foreign workers in rural Perthshire will now stand trial in November.

Stelian Neascu, 56, and Petrica Obreja, 40, deny being gangmasters in a charge involving at least 10 people at locations across Blairgowrie.

The pair were charged under the Human Trafficking and Exploitation (Scotland) Act.

Neascu, of Worriston Street, and Obreja, of High Street, Perth, were due to stand trial in Perth this week but their case has been adjourned until November 4 and will now take place at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Blamed attack on hypo

A drink-drive suspect who attacked an elderly woman, then tried to blame her conduct on low blood sugar levels, has been placed on a curfew. Jill Fyffe, 45, claimed she was having a hypoglycaemic attack when she was seen in a parked vehicle in Longforgan punching the 80-year-old. Passing dog-walkers grabbed Fyffe’s keys and locked her inside the car until police arrived.

Jill Fyffe
Jill Fyffe. Image: Facebook

Turkey trip

A Fife funeral director who was put on the Sex Offenders Register (SOR) for attacking a woman in her Methil home failed to tell police about his travel plans to Turkey.

Alex Little was convicted after cuddling his victim, unclipping her bra and fondling her breasts, all while she was intoxicated and incapable of giving consent, on May 6 last year.

Last year at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years after admitting sexual assault and sentenced to 160 hours of unpaid work and 12 months of offender supervision.

Alex Little.
Alex Little at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court previously.

Little, 49, of Pentland Avenue, Kennoway, appeared in court again to breaching his sex offender notification requirements by failing to tell police about his travel plans to Turkey before the departure date on October 10 last year.

He also admitted failing, within three days from the relevant date, to notify police of certain information and attend and complete his initial notification requirements.

Sheriff Robert More admonished him on both charges.

Killer’s trial collapses

A notorious Scottish killer has been acquitted of stalking two women from behind bars after a blunder by prosecutors meant he was not brought to court in Perth for trial. Alan Dewar,33, is serving a life sentence for the murder of Inverness teenager Joshua Mitchell and was accused of engaging in a course of conduct that caused two women fear or alarm in April 2022, repeatedly contacting them by phone from Perth Prison and making violent threats.

Alan Dewar
Alan Dewar.

Dundee crash

Dundee distribution manager Andrew Henderson, 55, of Arnhall Drive, was caught almost four times the drink-drive limit (100mics/ 22) after a crash in the city.

He immediately admitted to drinking after the incident at the junction of Glamis Road and Ninewells Avenue on March 21.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how he was seen getting out of the car by a passer-by and he confessed to taking alcohol.

Police found him to be unsteady on his feet and smelling strongly of alcohol.

After pleading guilty, solicitor Gary McIlravey produced letters from Henderson’s GP and support worker indicating his client’s struggles with alcohol and other issues.

Henderson was fined £800 and disqualified from driving for 16 months by Sheriff Mungo Bovey.

Stalker must pay up

A Dunfermline gym owner has been told to pay compensation to a woman he stalked after she ended their relationship. Michael Dickson, 33, sent his victim numerous unwanted emails and messages, including one asking if she was out at a restaurant with another man and others showing pictures of love quotes.

Michael Dickson.
Michael Dickson. Image: Facebook.

Phone filth

Ewan James, 21, of Waverley Drive, Glenrothes downloaded child abuse images has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for three years.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier admitting the offending, which took place between January 23 and September 21 2022.

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court police were made aware of an internet connection at James’ home address being used to access indecent images of children.

Two mobile phones were retrieved from his bedroom in a search.

Cyber crime analysis revealed two images rated category A – the worst kind – and seven category C images.

Defence lawyer Graham Inch said first offender James accepts the behaviour is “despicable” and contacted rehab service Stop It Now and regularly sees a psychologist.

He lost his job due to the court case.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick sentenced James to 200 hours of unpaid work, placed him on offender supervision for three years, and made a programme requirement for him to take part in the Moving Forward to Change programme as a direct alternative to custody.

James was also put on the Sex Offenders Register for three years.

Deaths caused in crash

Ronald Stoneman, 79, from Broughty Ferry admitted causing two deaths and serious injury to the two passengers by careless driving in the Highlands in August 2022. A passenger in the other car, Kenneth Gillon, 69, from Auchterarder died in the head-on crash and a passenger in Stoneman’s car died in hospital 10 days later.

Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
Kenneth Gillon, 69, from Auchterarder, died in the crash. Image: Police Scotland.

Football ban

A 22-year-old man has appeared in court accused of setting off a pyrotechnic device at a Tayside derby.

Aaron Mills, of Provost Mills in Abernethy, is accused of culpably and recklessly setting off the device at Dens Park during the Scottish Premiership match between the Dark Blues and St Johnstone on February 11 this year.

Prosecutors allege this caused potential risk of injury to others or damage to property.

Mills’ case was continued without a plea until a case management hearing next month.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey released him on bail, banning him from attending any regulated football match in the meantime.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
Ferry pensioner admits causing head-on crash that left two dead
Gordon McFarlane was jailed for seven years.
Stirlingshire sex attacker jailed for seven years
Alan Dewar at an early hearing in Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Killer's Perth Prison stalking trial deserted after prosecutors' blunder
Jill Fyffe had her nightly curfew altered so she could take her dog out each night. Image: Facebook
Curfew for Perth woman who blamed hypo attack for punching pensioner
Michael Dickson.
Dunfermline gym owner told to pay ex he stalked after break-up
Justice Secretary Angela Constance welcomed the additional funding (Jane Barlow/PA)
Vulnerable witnesses supported with new evidence suite funding
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 98-year-old's underwear and 'silly' boy
Scott Wilson.
Ninewells sex pest finally sentenced after being drunk in dock
Michael England pled guilty at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Amazon worker rumbled stealing iPhones at Dunfermline site
Carol Fyall appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Driver chased motorcyclist following Fife lay-by dispute