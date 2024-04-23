Killer’s Perth Prison stalking trial deserted after prosecutors’ blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Killer’s Perth Prison stalking trial deserted after prosecutors’ blunder

Alan Dewar, serving a life sentence, was accused of engaging in a course of conduct that caused two women fear and alarm.

By Jamie Buchan
Alan Dewar at an early hearing in Peterhead Sheriff Court.
A notorious Scottish killer has been acquitted of stalking two women from behind bars after a blunder by prosecutors meant he was not brought to court in Perth for trial.

Alan Dewar is serving a life sentence for the murder of Inverness teenager Joshua Mitchell.

The 33-year-old was accused of engaging in a course of conduct that caused two women fear or alarm in April 2022, repeatedly contacting them by phone from Perth Prison and making violent threats.

Dewar, who denied the allegation, was due to stand trial at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

Alan Dewar arriving for his murder trial in 2008.

But the case was deserted after prosecutors mistakenly failed to make arrangements to bring the accused to court.

Acquitting will have no impact on killer

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis said: “The accused is a serving prisoner, serving a life sentence.

“It doesn’t really take much imagination to know that he requires to be brought to court but no attempt has been made to do so.”

He said: “It may be that the Crown did not know his whereabouts but that is an investigation that could have been easily undertaken.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

The sheriff added: “I am also of the view that acquitting the accused of this matter is not going to have any effect on him because his sentence was not going to be lengthened.”

He rejected a motion by fiscal depute Lora Apostolova to adjourn the trial to another day, and deserted the case simpliciter, meaning it has been shelved once and for all.

Dewar’s lawyer argued the case was now “of some age,” with the alleged offence almost exactly two years old.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said: “The decision to desert the case simpliciter was made by the presiding sheriff.”

Victim was ‘in wrong place’

Dewar murdered his 17-year-old neighbour in a drink and drugs-fuelled rage in 2007.

He stabbed Joshua, who had learning difficulties, through the heart because he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”

Joshua Mitchell was murdered by Alan Dewar.

Originally locked up for a minimum of 13 years, he had 32 months added to his sentence in 2010 for attacking a fellow Polmont inmate with a pool cue.

In 2022, he had his sentence extended by another eight months following a brawl in HMP Perth’s C Hall.

Dewar battered Fife thug Casey Japp, just weeks after he was jailed for assaulting a teenage girl in Lochgelly.

Six years ago, Joshua’s family campaigned for Dewar to be kept out of Inverness.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

