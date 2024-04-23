EXCLUSIVE: David Wotherspoon wants to stay at Dundee United for Premiership return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: David Wotherspoon wants to stay at Dundee United for Premiership return

Wotherspoon has relished his short period at Tannadice after joining from Inverness.

David Wotherspoon points the way for Dundee United
Wotherspoon points the way for United. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

David Wotherspoon insists he would LOVE to stay at Dundee United for a crack at the Premiership.

The St Johnstone legend has endured a somewhat frustrating stint since joining the Tangerines from Inverness in January, with a minor-but-persistent calf strain keeping him sidelined for several weeks.

However, the Canada international stepped up when it mattered, climbing from the bench against Ayr United to change the game with his direct running, clever movement, and quality on the ball.

It was his deep delivery for Tony Watt that led to Chris Mochrie’s goal against the Honest Men to send the Terrors back to the top-flight.

And Wotherspoon, whose deal expires in the close season, wants to go on that journey with the Tannadice outfit.

Dundee United's David Wotherspoon in full flow against Ayr United
Wotherspoon in full flow against Ayr United. Image: Shutterstock.

“I would love to stay here,” Wotherspoon told Courier Sport. “It’s been a brilliant experience.

“There is a great team environment and family feel to the club. I’ve been well looked after. The gaffer (Jim Goodwin) has been great with me; totally honest with me.

“I knew a few of the boys beforehand, and the respect they have shown me – and the respect we all show to each other – has been really enjoyable.

“It would be great to stay here in the Premiership, so hopefully I can stake a claim for next season.”

Wotherspoon: This is the start of the journey

No sooner was United’s Premiership status assured, than boss Goodwin was outlining his desire to compete for a place in the top-six.

Wotherspoon reckons that is far from outlandish and, while it may cause an involuntary bristle among some Arabs, Dundee are an immediate example of what can be achieved.

Dundee United's David Wotherspoon is embraced by Glenn Middleton
Wotherspoon is embraced by Middleton. Image: Shutterstock.

“People will look at the season and say this is the end of the journey, but I think it’s just the beginning,” continued Wotherspoon.

We are back to where we should be, and now it’s about fighting to push on and stake a real claim in that league.

“You might not want to say it, but you do look at Dundee. They’ve gone up last season and look how well they have done. That’s the aim; to go up there and be competitive.”

“Deafening” Mochrie goal eased pressure

Wotherspoon reflected on the “deafening” moment Mochrie slotted home from close-range, finally breaking the stubborn resistance of 10-man Ayr and releasing a Tannadice pressure valve.

More exuberance was to come when Craig Napier sounded the full-time whistle, sparking a pitch invasion.  

The scenes as delighted United fans took over the Tannadice turf to toast the triumph
The scenes as delighted United fans took over the Tannadice turf to toast the triumph. Image: Shutterstock

“You could sense that wee bit of tension in the stadium during the first half,” recalled Wotherspoon. “So, when that goal went in, it was such a release. It was deafening.

“At the end, I didn’t realise people were coming onto the pitch until someone grabbed me! I was too busy celebrating with the boys, then suddenly fans were all around me. It was crazy. I’ve never experienced that before.

“There were a couple of people asking for my shirt but unfortunately, I had to say, “sorry, there’s still another couple of games to go and I’m hoping to be playing in those!””

Wotherspoon urges Tannadice youngsters to lap up title party

There will be more celebrations to come on May 3 when United are presented with the Championship trophy.

With two Scottish Cups and a League Cup to his name, the feeling of clutching silverware never gets old for Wotherspoon – and he will urge his younger teammates to lap up every moment of the festivities.

Indeed, the presence of friends, family and fans will be special for Wotherspoon, having helped the Saintees to a historic cup double in 2020/21 when supporters were locked out due to Covid.

David Wotherspoon, left, and Glenn Middleton will win another trophy together, having claimed a double with St Johnstone
Wotherspoon, left, and Glenn Middleton will win another trophy together, having claimed a cup double with St Johnstone. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“The one thing that we missed with that double cup win during Covid was that celebration with the fans,” he added. “Being around the supporters, friends, and family; that togetherness.

“So, this will be very different and I’m sure all the boys will really enjoy it.”

He added: “You’ve got to treasure these moments and make the most of them – they don’t come around too often.

“Especially the young boys who have done so well for us. They need to soak up the whole experience and never forget it. It’ll give them something to emulate throughout their career. It’s elation for everyone.”

Conversation