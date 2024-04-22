Chris Mochrie brings Dee-daft mum to tears after firing Dundee United to the Premiership

Chris Mochrie has revealed he brought his Dee-daft mum to the brink of tears after firing Dundee United back to the top-flight.

Mochrie, 20, was the homegrown hero for the Tangerines, tapping into the net from close range to finally break a stubborn Ayr United resistance at an electric Tannadice.

The Terrors are now six points clear of Raith Rovers with just two games left to play. Given their insurmountable goal difference advantage, Jim Goodwin’s side can toast the title.

And they got the party started in earnest.

Front and centre of the celebrations was Mochrie’s mum, Susan, whose allegiances would ordinarily lie across the road.

“It is hard to put it into words how that goal felt,” said Mochrie. “The gaffer just said to come on and make runs into the box. I did that and, thankfully, the ball fell to me.

“Once it hit the back of the net it was probably the most special moment I have had on a football pitch.

“A good bit of my family was here to see it, so it was great for them as well. My mum said she was about crying! She is a Dundee fan but she is delighted – she’s not that stubborn!”

Indeed, a byproduct of United’s promotion is the return of the Dundee derby following two years without the city spectacle.

So, who will his mum be backing?

“Hopefully, Dundee United now, after that,” smiled Mochrie. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if she was still supporting Dundee!”

Mochrie: A happy knack for big goals

Not that Mochrie’s goal should come as a surprise. Although he has been restricted to a bit-part role, he has made some huge contributions to United’s title triumph.

He netted in the last minute to secure victories over Inverness and Dunfermline before his crucial intervention against Ayr.

Mochrie is responsible for turning three points into nine over the course of the campaign; that six-point difference accounts for United’s lead at the summit of the Championship.

He continued: “I don’t know why that’s happening. I just seem to be getting in these positions. Just staying calm and putting it in the back of the net is all you can do.”

For an academy graduate to notch the goal that sent United back to the Premiership only made the afternoon more memorable for delirious Arabs, who spilled onto the pitch as the full-time whistle sounded.

“There are a lot of highs and lows to being a young footballer,” continued Mochrie, who made his United debut as a 16-year-old in 2019. “You have to stay patient and determined.

“I got a chance on Saturday with 15 minutes to go, and made it count. I am buzzing, and coming through the academy makes it even more special. Being a boyhood United fan as well…it is incredible.”

Mochrie makes it a double

Mochrie can now look forward to the trophy presentation against Partick Thistle on May 3 – and receiving his second successive winners’ medal.

He was a key part of the Dunfermline side that romped to the League One crown in impressive fashion last term, making 36 appearances for James McPake’s team, and has now repeated the feat with his boyhood heroes.

He added: “It was a great feeling last season, but this one is a bit more special as it is my boyhood club – and scoring the goal will live with me forever.

“I got my Dunfermline medal framed with my Pars shirt last year, so I’ll do the same this time.”