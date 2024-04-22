Chris Mochrie brings Dee-daft mum to tears after firing Dundee United to the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Mochrie brings Dee-daft mum to tears after firing Dundee United to the Premiership

The 20-year-old climbed from the bench to emerge as the Tangerines' hero.

Chris Mochrie scores for Dundee United
Mochrie heads for the fans after pouncing. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple & Craig Cairns

Chris Mochrie has revealed he brought his Dee-daft mum to the brink of tears after firing Dundee United back to the top-flight.

Mochrie, 20, was the homegrown hero for the Tangerines, tapping into the net from close range to finally break a stubborn Ayr United resistance at an electric Tannadice.

The Terrors are now six points clear of Raith Rovers with just two games left to play. Given their insurmountable goal difference advantage, Jim Goodwin’s side can toast the title.

And they got the party started in earnest.

Front and centre of the celebrations was Mochrie’s mum, Susan, whose allegiances would ordinarily lie across the road.

A delighted Chris Mochrie following his goal
A delighted Chris Mochrie following his goal. Image: SNS

“It is hard to put it into words how that goal felt,” said Mochrie. “The gaffer just said to come on and make runs into the box. I did that and, thankfully, the ball fell to me.

“Once it hit the back of the net it was probably the most special moment I have had on a football pitch.

“A good bit of my family was here to see it, so it was great for them as well. My mum said she was about crying! She is a Dundee fan but she is delighted – she’s not that stubborn!”

Indeed, a byproduct of United’s promotion is the return of the Dundee derby following two years without the city spectacle.

Chris Mochrie fires home against Ayr
Mochrie fires home. Image: SNS

So, who will his mum be backing?

“Hopefully, Dundee United now, after that,” smiled Mochrie. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if she was still supporting Dundee!

Mochrie: A happy knack for big goals

Not that Mochrie’s goal should come as a surprise. Although he has been restricted to a bit-part role, he has made some huge contributions to United’s title triumph.

He netted in the last minute to secure victories over Inverness and Dunfermline before his crucial intervention against Ayr.

Mochrie is responsible for turning three points into nine over the course of the campaign; that six-point difference accounts for United’s lead at the summit of the Championship.

He continued: “I don’t know why that’s happening. I just seem to be getting in these positions. Just staying calm and putting it in the back of the net is all you can do.”

For an academy graduate to notch the goal that sent United back to the Premiership only made the afternoon more memorable for delirious Arabs, who spilled onto the pitch as the full-time whistle sounded.

“There are a lot of highs and lows to being a young footballer,” continued Mochrie, who made his United debut as a 16-year-old in 2019. “You have to stay patient and determined.

Miller Thomson, No.29, Mochrie and substitute Rory MacLeod are among those to lap up the celebrations with fans.
Academy kids Miller Thomson, Mochrie and Rory MacLeod lap up the celebrations with fans. Image: Shutterstock.

“I got a chance on Saturday with 15 minutes to go, and made it count. I am buzzing, and coming through the academy makes it even more special. Being a boyhood United fan as well…it is incredible.”

Mochrie makes it a double

Mochrie can now look forward to the trophy presentation against Partick Thistle on May 3 – and receiving his second successive winners’ medal.

He was a key part of the Dunfermline side that romped to the League One crown in impressive fashion last term, making 36 appearances for James McPake’s team, and has now repeated the feat with his boyhood heroes.

Chris Mochrie celebrates Dunfermline's league title
Mochrie won the League One title with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown Photography

He added: “It was a great feeling last season, but this one is a bit more special as it is my boyhood club – and scoring the goal will live with me forever.

“I got my Dunfermline medal framed with my Pars shirt last year, so I’ll do the same this time.”

Conversation