Chris Mochrie: The Dundee United starlet ready for Tannadice push following Dunfermline glory campaign

Chris Mochrie has already lapped up a wild title party alongside giddy Pars fans on the streets of Dunfermline.

On Saturday, he finally gets his hands on the League One trophy in front of his beaming friends and family.

It will be the crowning moment of a formative season in the Kingdom of Fife.

Regular senior action, bumper crowds, the pressure to win every week and claim promotion; the sort of experience that will make a fresh-faced prospect grow up fast.

Once United’s youngest ever player — making his debut aged 16 years and 27 days back in May 2019 — Mochrie’s natural talent has never been in doubt.

He now feels fully prepared to fulfil it.

“I think I’ve improved a lot during this loan,” Mochrie told Courier Sport. “I’m more ready to be in a first-team environment and don’t feel like a young boy any more.

“I’ll be much more confident to go in for Dundee United training in pre-season and show what I can do. This season was about playing games and progressing — I’ve done that at Dunfermline.

“It’s been a great experience to play for a club with massive expectations, in front of big crowds. We’ve only lost one (league) game this season so I couldn’t have asked for any more.

“I’ve never really had that demand to play and win EVERY week. It’s something different and definitely something you need to adapt to, and learn how to handle. If you are losing at half-time, for example, you need to stay calm and confident.

“It’s a different kind of pressure and something that will stand me in good stead.”

James McPake belief

Mochrie, 20, has contributed a combined six goals and assists in 35 appearances during the Pars’ impressive march to the League One title; his most impactful season to date, and the most senior football he has played in one campaign.

There have been highs, lows and inconsistencies — such is the life of a young footballer — but he has illustrated his obvious ability.

And there are few bigger admirers of his gifts than Dunfermline manager James McPake.

The former Dundee captain and manager is unlikely to win any popularity contests at Tannadice, but McPake has worked tirelessly to bring the best out of Mochrie; as a player and a personality.

“The gaffer (McPake) is always talking to me about things I can do better,” he continued. “Even during spells out of the team, he goes through lots of video footage and tells me how I need to improve.

“All you want is a manager who shows belief in you — and I can’t thank him enough for the opportunities.

“From the conversations we have, he seems to rate me and is passionate about me doing well.”

Party time

And after a campaign of lofty standards and stellar results, Dunfermline won the title in sensational style with a 5-0 triumph over Queen of the South earlier this month.

Although Mochrie does have a winners’ medal from United’s 2019/20 Championship campaign, he was a bit-part player and celebrations were understandably muted amid the Covid crisis.

The aftermath of the Pars’ triumph was something else entirely.

“We’ve certainly been able to enjoy the celebrations — and you’ve got to relish the high points when the come along,” smiled Mochrie.

“There was an event put on at the stadium with supporters’ clubs. There was a place set aside for family, then we were able to go out in town and have a wee party and see the fans.

“It was a cool experience to see so many fans out celebrating — it was mobbed.

“It gave you that sense of what it meant to the supporters. Dunfermline should never be in League One. You feel that when you play for the club.”

And Saturday’s encounter with Clyde will be the prelude to a moment of catharsis and joy for players and fans alike, as the Pars are presented with the trophy. The misery of last term finally asuaged.

“I’ve managed to play a lot of games this season and it’s a really nice feeling to know I’ve helped the team win this trophy,” he added. “It’ll be a special day.”