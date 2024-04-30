Dundee United fans’ love letter to The Shed – ‘the most exciting place in the world’

The Shed was a favourite spot for Dundee United supporters and capable of acting as the 12th man required to topple Europe’s best.

A home fixture against St Johnstone 30 years ago signalled the end for the famous terrace before the bulldozers moved in.

It was a day of celebration and sadness – for many, standing on The Shed was all they’d ever known.

A new all-seater stand emerged from the rubble.

Dundee United became the first Scottish club to operate their own pools in 1956, raising enough money to redevelop the ground.

The Shed actually opened with a visit from St Johnstone on September 21 1957.

The roof helped create a renowned atmosphere at home games and provided some protection from the elements for around 7,000 fans.

The terrace witnessed European competition for the first time in 1966 and some notable scalps including Barcelona and Juventus.

The Shed was absolutely bouncing during the title-winning season in 1983.

There was a European Cup semi-final in 1984 and a Uefa Cup final in 1987, during a period of unimaginable success under Jim McLean.

The Shed was The Gold for Neil Forsyth

Screenwriter Neil Forsyth spent his teenage years on The Shed.

The Broughty Ferry native watched McLean’s men defeat the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach from the concrete steps during the 1980s.

He told me: “When I was younger, The Shed was probably the most exciting place in the world.

“There was the football, and the great United teams of the late 1980s, along with the humour and the swearing.

“It was an intoxicating mix.

The loss of terracing has definitely changed the game, maybe for the better in some ways, but I don’t think the atmosphere has ever really matched some of those games with a full Shed at Tannadice.” Writer and Dundee United fan Neil Forsyth

“I had a season ticket along with my brother Alan for years, then I sold programmes at Tannadice, which meant I got a complimentary ticket.

“There was nothing like being in there for a big game, when The Shed was packed and the famous sway was in full force.

“The noise under the roof was incredible.”

The Shed was like Cheers – where everybody knew your name.

Neil said the lowest point in his youthful days in The Shed was a game where a group of older boys behind him started singing: “There’s only one Neil Forsyth”.

“It was an amazing moment,” he said.

“I thought maybe they’d seen me playing for Broughty Albion.

“It was only when I got home that I realised, ahead of a Scout camp at Monikie, my mum had sewn a name badge to the back of my United scarf.

“Needless to say, that is one of my brother’s favourite United memories.”

A final dance for Tannadice Park’s Shed Boys (and girls)

But football grounds had to change.

After the Bradford fire in 1985 and the Hillsborough disaster of 1989, health and safety laws came in to make grounds all-seated.

April 30 1994 was the final dance for the Shed Boys (and girls) and 10,653 fans filled Tannadice Park to witness it.

“I remember the last game in The Shed very well,” said Neil.

“I was selling programmes at Tannadice at the time.

“The club had some special badges made up and before the game Jim McLean came over to us programme boys and gave us all a badge.

“I still have the badge somewhere.

“The loss of terracing has definitely changed the game, maybe for the better in some ways, but I don’t think the atmosphere has ever really matched some of those games with a full Shed at Tannadice.”

Watching the biggest stars grace Tannadice Park from The Shed

Former Dundee United historian Tom Cairns was celebrating his eighth birthday when The Shed officially opened with a 2-1 victory against St Johnstone.

Tom was a Shed Boy from March 1962.

He singled out the arrival of floodlit matches during the early winter of 1962 as some of his favourite memories of watching United from The Shed.

United beat Rangers 2-1 on November 10, a win followed by back-to-back 3-3 draws under the lights against Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

“I watched from my usual position, looking down to the right of the goal and around 10 steps back near a steel pillar which is still in place to this day,” he said.

“Through the years from my vantage point in The Shed I watched United defeat Raith Rovers 8-1, Airdrie 9-1, and Stirling Albion 9-0.

“The 1960s brought the Scandinavian invasion and magnificent talents of Orjan Persson, Finn Dossing, Lennart Wing, Mogens Berg and Finn Seemann.

“Many special European evenings were spent in The Shed as United saw off Barcelona twice, Juventus, and countless other first-class teams.

“The talents of the likes of Dennis Gillespie, Doug Smith, Andy Gray, Andy Rolland, Kevin Gallacher and Billy McKinlay were all viewed with pride from our Shed.

“Wonderful memories of special times shared with so many others in The Shed.”

Similar scenes at Anfield and Maine Road

Liverpool and Manchester City supporters also have the date April 30 1994 etched deep into their hearts and memories.

It was also the final match for The Kop at Anfield and The Kippax at Maine Road, with tears shed and many left with the feeling of mourning.

While it was the end of one chapter, Courier and Evening Telegraph columnist Steve Finan said the spirit of The Shed lives on at Tannadice.

Tangerines fan Steve is the author of 14 books about sports nostalgia including Lifted Over The Turnstiles, which became a best-seller in Scotland.

“The thing I love about The Shed is the way you can, when you examine it round the edges, still glimpse the pre-1962 Tannadice,” he said.

“The 1957 Shed roof is offset to where the pitch now is because it was built in line with the playing surface before it was moved 10 yards towards Sandeman Street to make room for the new stand.

“And that still-existing part of the old, all-standing Tannadice – where my father and grandfather watched their team struggle to remain in existence in the hard years – is fascinating.

“I feel closer to them by seeing exactly where they stood.”

Steve said the concrete wall at the back and slanting down the side of The Shed in the Tannadice Street corner has been there nearly 100 years.

His grandfather was at the first game in 1909 when United began life as Dundee Hibs.

Steve never wants to see Dundee United leave home…

“My father was born in Gellatly Street in 1920 and was taken up to Tannadice, with his four brothers, as soon as he could walk,” he told me.

“My ancestors leaned on that wall.

“It serves as a continuous link for all supporters over the years, because I am far from the only United supporter with a story like this.

“I and they – and my son and hopefully my descendants and all Shed Boys (and girls) – saw and touched the same thing, the same wall.

“This is history in its natural habitat.

“Better than a museum piece, miles better than an old photo.

“It’s one of the main reasons why I hope United never move from Tannadice.

“It would be like abandoning my forefathers’ graves.”