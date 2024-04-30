Dundee United fans’ love letter to The Shed – ‘the most exciting place in the world’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United fans’ love letter to The Shed – ‘the most exciting place in the world’

April 30 1994 was the final dance for the Shed Boys (and girls) and 10,653 fans filled Tannadice to witness it. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Fans in The Shed at Tannadice.
United fans at the front of The Shed on the final day. Image: DC Thomson.

The Shed was a favourite spot for Dundee United supporters and capable of acting as the 12th man required to topple Europe’s best.

A home fixture against St Johnstone 30 years ago signalled the end for the famous terrace before the bulldozers moved in.

It was a day of celebration and sadness – for many, standing on The Shed was all they’d ever known.

A new all-seater stand emerged from the rubble.

Dundee United became the first Scottish club to operate their own pools in 1956, raising enough money to redevelop the ground.

The Shed actually opened with a visit from St Johnstone on September 21 1957.

The roof helped create a renowned atmosphere at home games and provided some protection from the elements for around 7,000 fans.

The terrace witnessed European competition for the first time in 1966 and some notable scalps including Barcelona and Juventus.

The Shed was absolutely bouncing during the title-winning season in 1983.

There was a European Cup semi-final in 1984 and a Uefa Cup final in 1987, during a period of unimaginable success under Jim McLean.

The Shed was The Gold for Neil Forsyth

Screenwriter Neil Forsyth spent his teenage years on The Shed.

The Broughty Ferry native watched McLean’s men defeat the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach from the concrete steps during the 1980s.

A colourised photo of The Shed during construction, with only the metal girders and one section of roofing in place at Tannadice Park
A colourised photo of The Shed during construction from Twitter user Mock Chopped. Image: Supplied.

He told me: “When I was younger, The Shed was probably the most exciting place in the world.

“There was the football, and the great United teams of the late 1980s, along with the humour and the swearing.

“It was an intoxicating mix.

The loss of terracing has definitely changed the game, maybe for the better in some ways, but I don’t think the atmosphere has ever really matched some of those games with a full Shed at Tannadice.”

Writer and Dundee United fan Neil Forsyth

“I had a season ticket along with my brother Alan for years, then I sold programmes at Tannadice, which meant I got a complimentary ticket.

“There was nothing like being in there for a big game, when The Shed was packed and the famous sway was in full force.

“The noise under the roof was incredible.”

Neil Forsyth, left, and pal Roger Kay wearing Dundee United kit when they were children
Neil Forsyth, left, and pal Roger Kay when Neil was a Shed regular in the 1980s. Image: Supplied.

The Shed was like Cheers – where everybody knew your name.

Neil said the lowest point in his youthful days in The Shed was a game where a group of older boys behind him started singing: “There’s only one Neil Forsyth”.

“It was an amazing moment,” he said.

“I thought maybe they’d seen me playing for Broughty Albion.

“It was only when I got home that I realised, ahead of a Scout camp at Monikie, my mum had sewn a name badge to the back of my United scarf.

“Needless to say, that is one of my brother’s favourite United memories.”

A final dance for Tannadice Park’s Shed Boys (and girls)

But football grounds had to change.

After the Bradford fire in 1985 and the Hillsborough disaster of 1989, health and safety laws came in to make grounds all-seated.

April 30 1994 was the final dance for the Shed Boys (and girls) and 10,653 fans filled Tannadice Park to witness it.

Final day in The Shed at Tannadice in 1994.
The last day in The Shed at Tannadice Park on April 30 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

“I remember the last game in The Shed very well,” said Neil.

“I was selling programmes at Tannadice at the time.

“The club had some special badges made up and before the game Jim McLean came over to us programme boys and gave us all a badge.

“I still have the badge somewhere.

Watching the biggest stars grace Tannadice Park from The Shed

Former Dundee United historian Tom Cairns was celebrating his eighth birthday when The Shed officially opened with a 2-1 victory against St Johnstone.

Tom was a Shed Boy from March 1962.

He singled out the arrival of floodlit matches during the early winter of 1962 as some of his favourite memories of watching United from The Shed.

United beat Rangers 2-1 on November 10, a win followed by back-to-back 3-3 draws under the lights against Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

<yoastmark class=

“I watched from my usual position, looking down to the right of the goal and around 10 steps back near a steel pillar which is still in place to this day,” he said.

“Through the years from my vantage point in The Shed I watched United defeat Raith Rovers 8-1, Airdrie 9-1, and Stirling Albion 9-0.

“The 1960s brought the Scandinavian invasion and magnificent talents of Orjan Persson, Finn Dossing, Lennart Wing, Mogens Berg and Finn Seemann.

“Many special European evenings were spent in The Shed as United saw off Barcelona twice, Juventus, and countless other first-class teams.

“The talents of the likes of Dennis Gillespie, Doug Smith, Andy Gray, Andy Rolland, Kevin Gallacher and Billy McKinlay were all viewed with pride from our Shed.

“Wonderful memories of special times shared with so many others in The Shed.”

Similar scenes at Anfield and Maine Road

Liverpool and Manchester City supporters also have the date April 30 1994 etched deep into their hearts and memories.

It was also the final match for The Kop at Anfield and The Kippax at Maine Road, with tears shed and many left with the feeling of mourning.

While it was the end of one chapter, Courier and Evening Telegraph columnist Steve Finan said the spirit of The Shed lives on at Tannadice.

A tradesman with a hammer as The Shed is given a makeover during the summer of 1994.
The Shed gets a makeover during the summer of 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

Tangerines fan Steve is the author of 14 books about sports nostalgia including Lifted Over The Turnstiles, which became a best-seller in Scotland.

“The thing I love about The Shed is the way you can, when you examine it round the edges, still glimpse the pre-1962 Tannadice,” he said.

“The 1957 Shed roof is offset to where the pitch now is because it was built in line with the playing surface before it was moved 10 yards towards Sandeman Street to make room for the new stand.

“And that still-existing part of the old, all-standing Tannadice – where my father and grandfather watched their team struggle to remain in existence in the hard years – is fascinating.

“I feel closer to them by seeing exactly where they stood.”

The new all-seater stand emerging from the rubble of The Shed
The new all-seater stand emerging from the rubble. Image: DC Thomson.

Steve said the concrete wall at the back and slanting down the side of The Shed in the Tannadice Street corner has been there nearly 100 years.

His grandfather was at the first game in 1909 when United began life as Dundee Hibs.

Steve never wants to see Dundee United leave home…

“My father was born in Gellatly Street in 1920 and was taken up to Tannadice, with his four brothers, as soon as he could walk,” he told me.

“My ancestors leaned on that wall.

“It serves as a continuous link for all supporters over the years, because I am far from the only United supporter with a story like this.

The Shed with seating following redevelopment at Tannadice Park
The Shed with seating following redevelopment. Image: DC Thomson.

“I and they – and my son and hopefully my descendants and all Shed Boys (and girls) – saw and touched the same thing, the same wall.

“This is history in its natural habitat.

“Better than a museum piece, miles better than an old photo.

“It’s one of the main reasons why I hope United never move from Tannadice.

“It would be like abandoning my forefathers’ graves.”

