The real reason Dundee United fans are nicknamed Arabs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

The real reason Dundee United fans are nicknamed Arabs

Everyone knows the Arabs nickname for Dundee United fans was coined during the Big Freeze of 1963 - or was it?
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
March 21 2023, 6.00am Updated: March 21 2023, 9.09am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Tangerine Club supporters heading off to the 1991 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.
Tangerine Club supporters heading off to the 1991 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.

Everyone knows the Arabs nickname for Dundee United was coined during the Big Freeze of 1963.

Wasn’t it?

Dubbed ‘the winter to end all winters’, roads and railways were put out of action and phone lines went down when people desperately needed them.

Temperatures in Scotland dipped to near -30C.

The pitch being blasted with heat during the Big Freeze of 1963. Image: DC Thomson.
The pitch being blasted with heat during the Big Freeze of 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

The story goes that United were severely cash-strapped because there so few games during the freeze so they had to get the pitch playable for a Scottish Cup tie against Albion Rovers scheduled for January 26.

Braziers were tried at first, before William Briggs & Sons, road makers at the Camperdown Refinery at Dundee docks, brought in a tar-burner to melt the Tannadice ice sheet – a move that also burned off all the grass.

The Tannadice pitch being melted in an effort to play the Scottish Cup tie in 1963. Image: DC Thomson.
The Tannadice pitch being melted in an effort to play the Scottish Cup tie in 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

Several lorry-loads of sand were then spread over the pitch.

United won 3-0 in front of a 12,000 crowd and played so well on the sandy surface that a newspaper report said they “took to the sand like Arabs”.

And the name stuck, apparently.

Separating fact from fiction

Steve Finan, author of Arabs Away, Jim McLean: Dundee United Legend, and John Holt: Dundee United Legend, discovered that historical fact has morphed into legend.

“What a great story!” said Steve.

“I wanted it to be true. I thought it an interesting, indeed romantic, tale. And many United supporters swear it is true.

“I searched exhaustively to get to the bottom of it.

“United did melt the ice to get that game on. That is definite, the photos prove it.

United fans have been known as Arabs since the 1960s. Image: DC Thomson.

“But there is no evidence for the rest of the tale.

“I combed newspaper databases, microfiche pages, bound archive files, and sought the recollections of newspaper reporters of the time – indeed some who were in the Tannadice press box that day.

“There is no mention of United as ‘Arabs’ in any newspaper that year, or several years afterwards.

“In any case, it was the fans who became known as Arabs, not the players.”

The true story requires a short history lesson.

Gamal Abdel Nasser was the de facto leader of the Arab world from his election as president of Egypt in 1956 and throughout the 1960s.

He was a giant of Middle Eastern politics. He defied the West during the Suez Crisis and became the figurehead of pan-Arabism, the push to unite Arab nations.

He inspired devotion from his followers and fear in oil-hungry countries in equal measure.

To this day he is regarded, by some, as an icon, a great man who brought strong leadership to an often difficult region.

He was famous in the 1960s, even in Dundee.

Who was United’s Nasser?

Steve said: “Inspired by Liverpool’s Kop, football crowds had begun singing pop songs with changed lyrics to suit their team, or celebrate their star players.

“In Tannadice’s Amalfi End, named for a chip shop in Arklay Street, there would be, at every game, a thinnish, middle-aged man wearing a long overcoat and a bunnet.

“Led by that cheerleader in the bunnet, Dundee United fans were no different.”

Dundee United fans dressed up and standing next to a came in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United fans dressed up and standing next to a camel in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

This type of singing and chanting hadn’t really been done in football grounds before the 1960s. Younger fans, of all clubs, loved this new football fashion.

“There’s not a team like the Dundee United” and “Hail, hail, United’s here” were two stock songs but during one game he shouted to the congregation: “I am Nasser and you are my Arabs!”

His boys liked this name for ‘their gang’ and the name stuck.

Dundee United fans in Arab headdress leave for Hampden to watch the 1991 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United fans in Arab headdress leave for Hampden to watch the 1991 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.

Steve said: “I’ve interviewed men, now in their 70s, who were there that day.

“The name was used as an insult by Dundee supporters but has long since come to be enthusiastically ‘owned’ by United fans – though goodness know what the current, American owners think of references to Arab fanatics who follow The Terrors!

“The superhuman efforts of groundsmen and roadworkers in that dread winter of 1963 would deserve the legacy of a long-lived nickname being down to them.

“But, sadly, the story isn’t true.”

Hawkhill Tavern Arabs on a bus with a camel on Scottish Cup final day back in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Hawkhill Tavern Arabs on a bus with a camel on Scottish Cup final day back in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

What isn’t in doubt is just how bad the weather was in 1963.

In those days, the Football Pools were a major aspect of the game, and the constant fixture upheavals caused havoc with households having a flutter on the coupons.

The birth of the Pools Panel

After three Saturdays in a row when the coupons were declared void, the Pools Panel came into being the same day as that United cup game against Albion Rovers.

The idea was that five football experts would decide the likely outcome of postponed matches, so that the Treble Chance and other predictions could go ahead as usual.

Lord Brabazon of Tara, the 78 year old chairman, looks over the shoulders of the three men of the panel. Image: PA.
Lord Brabazon of Tara, the 78 year old chairman, looks over the shoulders of the three men of the panel. Image: PA.

The first panel consisted of former players Ted Drake, Tom Finney, Tommy Lawton and George Young, plus ex-referee Arthur Ellis.

They determined the results for four more Saturdays and sat regularly in the winters to come.

On that first Saturday, the panel’s Chairman, Lord Brabazon, declared seven draws, 23 home wins and eight away wins.

It wasn’t until March 16 that a complete programme was played again. The season was eventually extended to the end of May.

Among the former players to sit on later Pools Panels were Gordon Banks, Roger Hunt and Tony Green.

With fewer postponements due to bad weather these days, one of the functions of the Pools Panel is to decide results of lower league matches called off due to international commitments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

The author was left overwhelmed by the beauty of Dundee in the 1920s. Image: DC Thomson.
Travel writer and Nazi sympathiser HV Morton's 1929 love letter to 'blood-tingling' Dundee
The original Byre Theatre, before it was knocked down in 1969. Image: Supplied.
The Byre Theatre in St Andrews is 90 - and the play's still the…
Prime Minister Tony Blair gets an earful from Dundee University students at an anti-war protest outside the Bonar Hall in March 2003. Image: DC Thomson.
Bomb scare, marches and Tony Blair no-show - when Dundee protested against Iraq war
Buttons and Bows Nursery having some fun in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun in Tayside and Fife through the years
The piper called the tune when the Eddie Thompson final brought triumph and tragedy. Image: DC Thomson.
Beautiful game showed its cruel side 15 years ago when Dundee United lost to…
Picture shows; Dr David Darling, producer of The Science Fiction Experience with chairman of the trust Daniel Cook on the Frankenstein Steps. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New science fiction music show to bring Mary Shelley's Frankenstein back to Dundee
The top American medic has never forgotten his time in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Dr Michael Gordon: How top American medic was influenced by early years in Dundee
Jimmy and Helen Wilkie pictured in happier times before her disappearance. Image: DC Thomson.
The razorblade detective and the loose end in the case of murdered Dundee mum
Tangerine Club supporters heading off to the 1991 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.
When Dundee bus adverts brought moving pictures to city's streets
Scott Duncan collects newspaper bills and has been speaking about his collection. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'My Big Mac was spiked': Meet Dundee man who collects newspaper headlines

Most Read

1
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
3
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
4
Missing fife teenager
Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire
5
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car crashed into the co-op store in Aberfeldy Picture shows; A car which crashed into the Aberfeldy Co-op store.. Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Milu Princes Date; 20/03/2023
Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront
7
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
8
8
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
9
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from The Courier

Ryan Edwards has opened up in a wide-ranging interview with Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards discusses being dropped by Jim Goodwin, Twitter trolls and Dundee United…
Rosemary and Denis Matheson-Dear.
Son fulfils promise to stage exhibition of late mother's art in Dundee
Zak Rudden, Theo Bair, Connor McLennan and Jamie Murphy will all hope to replace Nicky Clark for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone analysis: The many and varied options to replace Nicky Clark in the…
The Cupar recycling centre reopening next week
Cupar recycling centre to reopen next week - but users will need to book
The defibrillator was stolen from outside the Attic Lounge. Image: Police Scotland
Life-saving defibrillator stolen from Dundee street
The car was taken from outside Paul Strachan's home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View.
Angus teacher in 'disbelief' as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
The Queen's Hotel, Dundee.
Tourist put on register after sex attack at Dundee hotel
The A9 near Pitlochry. Image: Google Street View
Warning of delays during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee loanee Luke Hannant on ignoring 'noise' around promotion bid as he reveals reason…
To go with story by Ross Gardiner. Aaron Hebner celebrates not being jailed Picture shows; Aaron Hebner. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Ross Gardiner/DCT Media Date; 17/03/2023
Fife cannabis dealer punches the air as he narrowly dodges prison

Editor's Picks

Most Commented