Home Sport Football Dundee United

New book to celebrate Dundee United’s 1982/83 league title win 40 years on

By Laura Devlin
December 20 2022, 5.30am Updated: December 20 2022, 10.14am
Dundee United celebrate with Jim McLean after winning the league
Dundee United celebrate with Jim McLean after winning the league. Image: DC Thomson

A new book will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Dundee United’s 1982/83 league title win – with fans urged to get involved.

The club are producing a limited edition book that will see players, staff and other leading figures in the Scottish game share their memories of the triumph – the only top-flight league win in their history.

United fans are also being asked to share their own memories of the 1982/83 season for what will be the club’s official record of the 40th anniversary.

Supporters are being encouraged to answer six questions about their recollections of the campaign, including the day United clinched the title at Dens Park.

Fans watching the game at Dens Park where United clinched the league title.
Fans watching the game at Dens Park where United clinched the league title. Image: DC Thomson

The six questions are:

  1. How long have you been a United supporter and why are you a United supporter?
  2. When, in 82/83, did you realise, “We could really win the league this year”?
  3. Favourite game of that season?
  4. Abiding memory of that season?
  5. Abiding memory of Dens Park, May 14 1983?
  6. How did you celebrate that night and weekend?

1,983 copies to be published

Only 1,983 copies of the book – which is being compiled by Courier columnist and author Steve Finan – will be published.

Steve – who has written other books about the club including United: Arabs Away –  said: “This will be a piece of history greatly important to United, but also a social document important to the city and people of Dundee.

“It will be a snapshot of what life in Dundee was like in the 1980s. In 100 years’ time, when United fans of the future look back, this will be the single most important piece of memorabilia it is possible to own.

Steve Finan, who has written other football books
Steve Finan, who has written other football books. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

“As far as is known, there has never been a blended official history book quite like this issued by a Scottish club.

“There has never been a chance for a club’s fans to become part of a football club’s greatest day in quite this fashion.”

Fans keen to take part can answer the six questions by emailing Steve at champs83@dundeeunitedfc.co.uk

The book will be launched on May 14 2023 at the Dundee United shop on Tannadice Street.

