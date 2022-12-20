‘Santa can communicate with them’: Dundee mum finds Christmas joy for her sons who have autism

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Christmas can be a difficult time for children with sensory challenges or disabilities. But one Dundee mum is full of joy about her sons’ visit to Santa this year.

Nadia Christison lives in Dundee with her partner Ryan and three children, Saul, 15, Saskiah, 13, and Guy, 6.

Saul and Guy have autism so play times and parties can be very challenging – and many mainstream settings are not suitable.

But Nadia is delighted that the boys could see Santa this year – thanks to local support at The Yard.

“We’ve tried parties and traditional Santa grottoes over the years, but it’s so difficult,” Nadia explains.

“Guy loves music and lights but will not play along with the other children and other children won’t understand.

“I then have to apologise and very few parents understand. Guy has only ever been invited to a family birthday party as a result.

“My 15-year-old son looks like a man physically, but I need to take his hand at all times as he has no concept of danger.”

‘They apologised for judging us’

Nadia has had to deal with people ‘staring and tutting’ when the family is out and about. And one year she resorted to printing business cards explaining her sons’ autism.

Nadia continues. “I handed one (of the cards) to a family, and they later came over and apologised for judging us.

“I think you have to try and educate people and encourage them to be kind and not put things down to ‘bad behaviour.’”

Last weekend, however, the family’s experience of a Christmas party – including a visit to Santa – was very different for Nadia and the boys.

“Guy doesn’t talk – which was the case for Saul too, until he turned five. And traditional Santas would have no way of communicating back,” says Nadia.

“At The Yard, however, for us, it’s just amazing that their Santa can communicate.

‘Santa knows sign language’

“Santa knows some sign language and the staff are trained in Makaton.

“The staff dressed up. There was music but not too loud and there was no expectation or pressure like you can get at some parties.

“They also kept the garden open so children could run freely in and out and go and see Santa in the Gingerbread House if they wanted to, but only if it suits them.

“There are no strange looks or questions asked. They’re just welcomed in and accepted.

“No-one bats an eyelid if your child is heightened or speaks directly and in a way that some adults would think was rude.

“At the end of the day, if the children are happy, the parents are and that’s an added bonus for us being part of The Yard community.”

The Yard in Dundee opened in 2015 and currently operates from Rainbow House, Drumlanrig Place, offering creative and adventurous play for children and their siblings.

Plans are currently under way to open new facilities in Dundee and Glasgow.

If you would like to book a taster session for The Yard, please email gill@theyardscotland.org.uk or Familysupport@theyardscotland.org.uk