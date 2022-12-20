‘Santa can communicate with them’: Dundee mum finds Christmas joy for her sons who have autism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Santa can communicate with them’: Dundee mum finds Christmas joy for her sons who have autism

By Dawn Donaghey
December 20 2022, 5.53am Updated: December 20 2022, 10.31am
Dundee mum Nadia Christison with sons Guy (6) and Saul (15), who have autism, at The Yard Christmas party.
Image: Nadia Christison

Christmas can be a difficult time for children with sensory challenges or disabilities. But one Dundee mum is full of joy about her sons’ visit to Santa this year.

Nadia Christison lives in Dundee with her partner Ryan and three children, Saul, 15, Saskiah, 13, and Guy, 6.

Saul and Guy have autism so play times and parties can be very challenging – and many mainstream settings are not suitable.

But Nadia is delighted that the boys could see Santa this year – thanks to local support at The Yard.

“We’ve tried parties and traditional Santa grottoes over the years, but it’s so difficult,” Nadia explains.

Santa gives Guy a high five at The Yard Christmas party
Image: Nadia Christison

“Guy loves music and lights but will not play along with the other children and other children won’t understand.

“I then have to apologise and very few parents understand. Guy has only ever been invited to a family birthday party as a result.

“My 15-year-old son looks like a man physically, but I need to take his hand at all times as he has no concept of danger.”

‘They apologised for judging us’

Nadia has had to deal with people ‘staring and tutting’ when the family is out and about. And one year she resorted to printing business cards explaining her sons’ autism.

Nadia continues. “I handed one (of the cards) to a family, and they later came over and apologised for judging us.

“I think you have to try and educate people and encourage them to be kind and not put things down to ‘bad behaviour.’”

Last weekend, however, the family’s experience of a Christmas party – including a visit to Santa – was very different for Nadia and the boys.

Saul enjoying his trip to see Santa
Image: Nadia Christison

“Guy doesn’t talk – which was the case for Saul too, until he turned five. And traditional Santas would have no way of communicating back,” says Nadia.

“At The Yard, however, for us, it’s just amazing that their Santa can communicate.

‘Santa knows sign language’

“Santa knows some sign language and the staff are trained in Makaton.

“The staff dressed up. There was music but not too loud and there was no expectation or pressure like you can get at some parties.

“They also kept the garden open so children could run freely in and out and go and see Santa in the Gingerbread House if they wanted to, but only if it suits them.

Christmas games at The Yard for Guy. Image: Nadia Christison

“There are no strange looks or questions asked. They’re just welcomed in and accepted.

“No-one bats an eyelid if your child is heightened or speaks directly and in a way that some adults would think was rude.

“At the end of the day, if the children are happy, the parents are and that’s an added bonus for us being part of The Yard community.”

The Yard in Dundee opened in 2015 and currently operates from Rainbow House, Drumlanrig Place, offering creative and adventurous play for children and their siblings.

Plans are currently under way to open new facilities in Dundee and Glasgow.

  • If you would like to book a taster session for The Yard, please email gill@theyardscotland.org.uk or Familysupport@theyardscotland.org.uk

