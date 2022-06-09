‘You are not alone’: Local mums on finding proper playtimes for children with ADHD and autism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘You are not alone’: Local mums on finding proper playtimes for children with ADHD and autism

By Dawn Donaghey
June 9 2022, 5.53am Updated: June 9 2022, 10.47am
Two local mums are reaching out to families who may be struggling to find play settings due to their children’s additional needs.

For the Clarkson family from Fife and the Flemings from Angus, play time can be incredibly challenging, with many mainstream settings out of reach.

Yet both have found great support locally.

And they’re keen to share their experiences with other families who may have children with autism, ADHD or sensory challenges – or who are awaiting diagnosis.

Dylan and Robyn Clarkson enjoy playtimes at The Yard.
Vivian and Wayne Clarkson live in Kirkcaldy with their six-year-old son Dylan and daughter Robyn, 10.

Dylan was diagnosed with Global Developmental Delay (GDD) aged four and is currently on a waiting list for a likely diagnosis of autism and ADHD.

Mum Vivian explains: “Dylan’s too big for toddler groups but doesn’t have the awareness or social skills to go without us or be left in classes for his age group.

‘Keeping safe’

“Soft play presents significant challenges and playparks tend not to be in enclosed spaces which means Dylan can’t play freely.

“We have to consider all eventualities while giving him opportunities to build his social skills and keep him safe. Although he can take our hand when we’re out, he’d think nothing of running into water, jumping off a high drop, or running into the road.”

The Clarkson family have found great support at The Yard.
Vivian continues: “Having a child with Dylan’s needs, it’s easy to lock yourself away, to avoid judgement when out and about.

‘Take the walls away’

“However, Dylan needs to run and be active. We were once told ‘if he’s bouncing off the walls, take the walls away’ which is a great piece of advice. It just takes a lot of planning but can help.”

The family have discovered The Yard in Kirkcaldy, a charity which also runs services in Dundee and Edinburgh.

Dylan and Robyn enjoy playing at The Yard.
Vivian explains: “There’s a perception that disability has to be physical. However, there will be so many families out there whose children have sensory challenges or are on the pathway to a diagnosis who would really benefit from The Yard.

“Dylan and Robyn are outside a lot, playing tig, running, laughing. Dylan loves messy play, the trampoline, sandpit and the toy cars.

‘Come and be part of something’

“If your child has additional needs, come along and become part of something. At The Yard, everyone just ‘gets it’.

“Even if you feel it sometimes, you’re not alone. The Yard staff really understand the struggles families face, struggles that often stop them from enjoying a day out.”

Marc and Lisa Fleming from Monifieth, Angus agree.

They have 11-year-old twin boys Keir and Luka, who were diagnosed with autism and ADHD aged 3, and daughter Rosie, 7.

Both working full-time, Marc is a lecturer and Lisa a social care worker.

‘If there’s a meltdown it doesn’t matter’

Marc says: “Bringing up twins is challenging enough but having two boys with additional support needs can be extremely tough.

The Fleming family are delighted with the extra support from The Yard.
“We realised we really needed some extra support as a family. The Yard works on so many levels.

“Even though they’re twins, they don’t always want to be together so The Yard Dundee is big enough to allow them time to play apart, and play with others.

“If they have a meltdown or an off-day, it doesn’t matter.”

“That gave us a new level of confidence and reassurance,” says Lisa. “It’s really tough worrying how your child might react or respond when out and about, and what other people think.

Rosie with twins Keir and Luca who were diagnosed with autism and ADHD.
“But, at The Yard, they don’t need to alter their behaviour just to be socially acceptable, no-one’s telling them to ‘calm down’ or ‘behave’ – the staff know exactly how to respond and support them.”

Siblings and the wider family can also attend, a huge factor for the Fleming family with Rosie to consider too.

‘Struggle to fit into mainstream’

“Rosie loves The Yard, looks forward to it as much as the boys do,” says Marc.

“She loves arts and crafts, messy play, interacting with other children and staff. She’s a young carer in many ways but too young to be one, so this gives her respite too.”

Rosie also enjoys The Yard, playing with her brothers who have ADHD and autism.
Gill Thomson, Service Development Manager at The Yard (Dundee and Fife) adds: “The Yard is here for anyone who thinks their child could benefit from an inclusive play setting.

“Every day we hear about the struggles families face trying to fit into mainstream situations.

“We provide an alternative, a supportive environment. Because The Yard doesn’t ask for a diagnosis, there’s no need to explain your situation or provide a paper trail of medical history.

“Please get in touch.”

