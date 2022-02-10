Rory Bremner says ADHD is ‘my best friend and my worst enemy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rory Bremner says ADHD is ‘my best friend and my worst enemy’

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 6.16am
Rory Bremner says ADHD is ‘my best friend and my worst enemy’ (Ian West/PA)
Rory Bremner says his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is “my best friend and my worst enemy” and there was increasingly positive discussion around the condition.

The impressionist said living with ADHD used to feel like spinning multiple plates and called for more understanding and support to be given to children.

Speaking on Channel 5 News, he said: “A lot of things could be positives (with ADHD) because if you have got energy, that’s a good thing.

“If you are impetuous, that can mean you get to an idea quicker, you can think out of the box, you can make connections.

Sentebale Audi Concert 2019 – London
The impressionist said living with ADHD used to feel like spinning multiple plates and called for more understanding and support to be given to children (Ian West/PA)

“So, I say it’s my best friend and my worst enemy.

“A worst enemy because you don’t like being disorganised and you don’t like constantly losing things, or you don’t like losing the track of what you are saying.

“But, the positives are you like the fact that you can make those jumps, you like the fact that you can get to an idea quickly and you can make random connections.”

He continued: “It’s a bit like plate spinning sometimes, I feel like my life used to be like how you see circus acts with six plates spinning and there’s always one just about to fall off – sometimes your life can be like that.

“Part of the thing with children is if you find the thing that really engages their attention, then you can lose them for hours because they are absolutely focused and concentrating.

“So, I think we are increasingly talking about the positives, which is why companies are now increasingly looking to recruit people who are neurodiverse because there are many, many, positives that come with it.”

Mr Bremner said that with developments in technology, children that were once labelled as “naughty” were being diagnosed with more complex neurodevelopmental conditions.

“(It’s) good to see that it’s being caught up. Now we need to see understanding, we need support,” he said.

