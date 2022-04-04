New home for Perth autism charity as demand increases tenfold

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More children in Perthshire will be able to get help with autism after a support group moved into bigger premises.

The number of youngsters registered to use the services of Perth Autism Support has increased tenfold in the last decade, from 100 to more than 1,000.

The charity says it outgrew its old premises on Market Street.

It has now moved into a base on New Row, which is nearly four times the size of the old one.

Better understanding of autism

Those who run Perth Autism Support – which offers a range of family services and activities – say demand has gone up due to a better understanding of autism, and increasing awareness.

The opening comes during Autism Acceptance Month.

Morag Gaskin, chairperson of the board of trustees at Perth Autism Support, told The Courier: “I think the new space is amazing, it is absolutely fantastic to see it.

“We’ve got an outdoor area, which is key, and we have so much room to help the kids.

“We’ve come such a long way in the last 10 years. We support over 1,000 families now and it just keeps growing.

“This will enable us to do more things at the same time. This keeps growing, and we can reach out to more parents and kids this way.

“The services are set to expand and diversify, and I’m excited for the future.”

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, was among those to get a first look at the charity’s new home.

He said: “I was here for the opening of the previous premises 10 years ago, the growth is outstanding.

“Perth Autism Support has developed so much in the course of that decade. This is a growing service, which shows it is meeting demand.”

‘Our young people have a space that is theirs’

Angela Ferguson, chief executive of the charity, says it has taken a while to find the “perfect space” to support families.

She added: “This makes us visible as a charity. What’s really nice is it makes us a presence in the city.

“We need to move into acceptance and understanding to make real change for young people.

“Our young people finally have a space that is theirs.”