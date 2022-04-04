New home for Perth autism charity as demand increases tenfold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New home for Perth autism charity as demand increases tenfold

By Hannah Ballantyne
April 4 2022, 8.57am Updated: April 4 2022, 10.30am
Aibhlin Wildman, 18 months, enjoys the new garden space with mum Jemma Wildman.
One-year-old Aibhlin Wildman enjoys the new garden space with mum Jemma Wildman.

More children in Perthshire will be able to get help with autism after a support group moved into bigger premises.

The number of youngsters registered to use the services of Perth Autism Support has increased tenfold in the last decade, from 100 to more than 1,000.

The charity says it outgrew its old premises on Market Street.

It has now moved into a base on New Row, which is nearly four times the size of the old one.

Better understanding of autism

Those who run Perth Autism Support – which offers a range of family services and activities – say demand has gone up due to a better understanding of autism, and increasing awareness.

The opening comes during Autism Acceptance Month.

Morag Gaskin, chairperson of the board of trustees at Perth Autism Support, told The Courier: “I think the new space is amazing, it is absolutely fantastic to see it.

“We’ve got an outdoor area, which is key, and we have so much room to help the kids.

The ribbon is cut on the new centre by service users Kaden Piepiorka, 17 and Matt Hook, 19.
The ribbon is cut on the new centre by service users Kaden Piepiorka, 17 and Matt Hook, 19.

“We’ve come such a long way in the last 10 years. We support over 1,000 families now and it just keeps growing.

“This will enable us to do more things at the same time. This keeps growing, and we can reach out to more parents and kids this way.

“The services are set to expand and diversify, and I’m excited for the future.”

Locals being given a look round Perth Autism Support's new home
Locals being given a first look at the new centre, including its large garden space.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, was among those to get a first look at the charity’s new home.

He said: “I was here for the opening of the previous premises 10 years ago, the growth is outstanding.

“Perth Autism Support has developed so much in the course of that decade. This is a growing service, which shows it is meeting demand.”

‘Our young people have a space that is theirs’

Angela Ferguson, chief executive of the charity, says it has taken a while to find the “perfect space” to support families.

She added: “This makes us visible as a charity. What’s really nice is it makes us a presence in the city.

“We need to move into acceptance and understanding to make real change for young people.

“Our young people finally have a space that is theirs.”

Perthshire mother opens up to Paddy McGuinness in his first autism podcast

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier