Coronavirus: How do face mask rules change in Scotland today?

By Ellie Milne
April 4 2022, 9.20am
Face mask rules are changing.

Face coverings are no longer legally required at select settings and events.

Last week, the first minister confirmed the legal requirement to wear a face mask would be phased out and replaced with guidance.

From today, April 4, they will no longer be required in places of worship across Scotland.

Face mask rules have also be converted to guidance at weddings, civil ceremonies and funerals.

Wedding parties and guests will no longer need to wear a face mask

During the latest Covid update, Nicola Sturgeon said: “We will, of course, continue to encourage the wearing of face coverings in certain indoor places, especially where significant numbers of people are present.

“This phased approach strikes a sensible balance between our desire to remove this one remaining legal measure, and the common sense need for continued caution – not least for the sake of the NHS – while this wave of infection subsides.”

The change comes after it was estimated around one in 12 people had coronavirus in Scotland last week.

The number of people in hospital with the virus had also returned to a record high – 2,383 people – when the latest data was reported on Friday.

When do the rules change again?

The legal requirement to wear a mask in other indoor setting will become guidance in two weeks time.

From April 18, wearing a face mask in shops, on public transport, healthcare settings and other public indoor spaces will become guidance.

However, some stores and hospitality venues may ask customers and staff to continue wearing them once the rules change.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the phased changes to face coverings las week. Photo: PA.

The government will also continue to encourage people to wear a face covering when appropriate, especially at events with large crowds.

During this time, masks will still need to be worn in indoor communal areas of schools, but not in classrooms.

