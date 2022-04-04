Douglas Ross tests positive for Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has had to cancel his council election campaign plans after testing positive for Covid.

The Holyrood Conservative boss confirmed he picked up the virus and has cancelled all events as he stays at home.

He was touring the Western Isles over the weekend to visit local businesses and speak to residents.

Mr Ross has repeatedly urged Nicola Sturgeon to drop all remaining Covid restrictions, including the need to wear masks.

It’s understood the Tory chief had been due to visit a chocolate shop in the Scottish Borders before he tested positive on Monday morning.

Mr Ross said he is “looking forward” to getting back to campaigning as the May council elections near.

He said: “Unfortunately I’ve had to cancel events this week as I’ve tested positive for Covid.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out on the campaign trail soon to talk about how Scottish Conservative candidates will deliver local action on local issues.”

Mr Ross isn’t the only major politician in Scotland to have contracted Covid in the latest surge of infections nationally.

The country’s virus recovery chief John Swinney tested positive for the bug last week and confirmed he was self-isolating.

SNP justice secretary Keith Brown was also stuck at home as he caught the virus as well.

Despite cases across Scotland remaining incredibly high, Covid rules have been further eased from Monday April 4.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed last week members of the public will no longer have to wear masks at weddings and funerals.

The first minister also revealed that the legal requirement to wear face coverings will be scrapped entirely on April 18.