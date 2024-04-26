Some Troubles investigations require public hearings to test evidence – Morgan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Some Troubles investigations require public hearings to test evidence – Morgan

By Press Association
Sir Declan Morgan, Chief Commissioner of the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sir Declan Morgan, Chief Commissioner of the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Liam McBurney/PA)

Public hearings will be necessary to test evidence in investigations into some Troubles deaths carried out by a new truth recovery body, its chief commissioner has said.

Sir Declan Morgan, who will lead the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), said he wanted to be able to offer victims’ families the same opportunities as exist through the current legacy inquests plan.

The ICRIR has outlined transitional arrangements to allow it to continue investigations where inquests into Troubles deaths are at an advanced stage but which will not conclude before May 1.

The commission, which becomes operational next Wednesday, was established by the Government’s controversial Legacy Act and will take over responsibility for hundreds of unresolved Troubles cases.

The new Act received royal assent last year despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish government.

Royal Courts of Justice Belfast
A number of legacy inquests are progressing through the courts in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

All legacy inquests which have not reached the point of verdict by May 1 will be discontinued.

From this date, bereaved families, victims and certain public authorities can request the ICRIR to carry out an investigation.

It can apply a mechanism to test evidence called Enhanced Inquisitorial Proceedings (EIP).

In any investigation carried out by the commission, if evidence requires further testing, it will be undertaken by EIP.

Regarding inquests which are at an advanced stage but which coroners have not been able to complete, families will be able to request that the commission continues the investigation.

Such cases will move immediately into EIP.

The commission will decide what information needs to be tested and whether any witnesses should be required to attend and give oral information and be questioned.

The ICRIR said that the EIP may take place as part of a public hearing – depending on the sensitivity of information – and questions may be asked on behalf of bereaved families.

The commission said it will take the “same approach as a coroner in inquests and reach findings on the balance of probabilities”.

Sir Declan, former Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland, said: “It is important that we provide a thorough investigation of all the circumstances and the Enhanced Inquisitorial Proceedings will allow evidence to be tested, through questioning and public hearings, which will be necessary in some cases.

“Having worked hard to put in place the legacy inquests plan, I understand the value that thorough inquisitorial proceedings can bring and I want the commission to be able to offer everyone the same opportunity to establish the facts of their case.”

An inquest is defined as being at an advanced stage if it has been assigned to a coroner who has determined its scope and identified the properly interested persons, if the disclosure process has begun and if the coroner has heard oral evidence.