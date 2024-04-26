Phil Foden: City face ‘six more finals’ in bid for league and FA Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Foden: City face ‘six more finals’ in bid for league and FA Cup glory

By Press Association
Phil Foden, left, starred on the south coast (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Phil Foden is relishing “six more finals” after helping keep Manchester City in control of the Premier League title race by moving beyond 50 top-flight goals.

England midfielder Foden reached the landmark with the first of his two strikes in Thursday evening’s 4-0 thrashing of Brighton.

Victory at the Amex Stadium saw City leapfrog Liverpool into second spot and move a point behind leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand on both.

Pep Guardiola’s side continue their quest to become champions for a fourth consecutive season at Nottingham Forest on Sunday and then face Wolves, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham before a second successive FA Cup final against Manchester United.

“It’s a great milestone to reach,” Foden told City’s website.

“I’m really delighted at the moment with the position I’m playing and I keep finding the back of the net for the team.

“I want to keep trying to do that because when I find the net we seem to go and win games.

“I’m delighted with the way I’m playing and there are six matches left, so six more finals to go and I just want to keep trying to help the team.”

Foden fired home a deflected free-kick to add to Kevin De Bruyne’s fine diving header and then produced a clinical first-time finish before Julian Alvarez completed the scoring in the second period.

The 23-year-old feels City’s past achievements will prevent any nerves creeping in during what promises to be a tense run-in.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an advantage but I feel it makes us a lot calmer,” he said.

Manchester City's Phil Foden has scored eight goals in 10 appearances against Brighton
“We’ve done it before, we have all the experience in the world. I think that’s a little bit of a positive that we don’t really feel the nerves.”

Foden now has 24 goals for the season in all competitions and a remarkable tally of eight in just 10 appearances against Brighton.

“I saw online that I score most of my goals against them (Brighton),” he continued. “I don’t know what it is – maybe I like their stadium!

Top scorer Erling Haaland is a doubt for the weekend visit to the City Ground after missing his side’s last two games due to a muscle issue.

City have on average picked up more points, scored more goals and conceded fewer without the Norway striker this term but manager Guardiola is eager for Haaland to be available.

Erling Haaland, has missed Manchester City's last two matches
“I prefer to have Erling at my disposal than not to have him,” said Guardiola.

“I spoke with him (on Wednesday) and he told me he feels better. He feels better but I don’t know (if he will be ready to return).”

Injury-hit Brighton’s hopes of European qualification suffered another setback as their winless run stretched to five matches.

Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi, who guided his 11th-placed side into the Europa League last term, remains upbeat about the club’s future.

Brighton endured a difficult evening against the Premier League champions
“I think we are doing better than last season,” said the Italian, who lost key trio Levi Colwill, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo last summer.

“We have to analyse the level of the players, the experience of the players, how many players we lost in the transfer market and how many injured players we have.

“If you ask me about the last results, I am really disappointed. But if you ask me if I am positive for the future, yes.”