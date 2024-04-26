Phil Foden: City face ‘six more finals’ in bid for league and FA Cup glory

Phil Foden is relishing “six more finals” after helping keep Manchester City in control of the Premier League title race by moving beyond 50 top-flight goals.

England midfielder Foden reached the landmark with the first of his two strikes in Thursday evening’s 4-0 thrashing of Brighton.

Victory at the Amex Stadium saw City leapfrog Liverpool into second spot and move a point behind leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand on both.

Pep Guardiola’s side continue their quest to become champions for a fourth consecutive season at Nottingham Forest on Sunday and then face Wolves, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham before a second successive FA Cup final against Manchester United.

“It’s a great milestone to reach,” Foden told City’s website.

“I’m really delighted at the moment with the position I’m playing and I keep finding the back of the net for the team.

“I want to keep trying to do that because when I find the net we seem to go and win games.

Where is your club in the table after another exhilarating Premier League Matchweek? 😮 pic.twitter.com/xqZ6ycxfH3 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 26, 2024

“I’m delighted with the way I’m playing and there are six matches left, so six more finals to go and I just want to keep trying to help the team.”

Foden fired home a deflected free-kick to add to Kevin De Bruyne’s fine diving header and then produced a clinical first-time finish before Julian Alvarez completed the scoring in the second period.

The 23-year-old feels City’s past achievements will prevent any nerves creeping in during what promises to be a tense run-in.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an advantage but I feel it makes us a lot calmer,” he said.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden has scored eight goals in 10 appearances against Brighton (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We’ve done it before, we have all the experience in the world. I think that’s a little bit of a positive that we don’t really feel the nerves.”

Foden now has 24 goals for the season in all competitions and a remarkable tally of eight in just 10 appearances against Brighton.

“I saw online that I score most of my goals against them (Brighton),” he continued. “I don’t know what it is – maybe I like their stadium!

Top scorer Erling Haaland is a doubt for the weekend visit to the City Ground after missing his side’s last two games due to a muscle issue.

City have on average picked up more points, scored more goals and conceded fewer without the Norway striker this term but manager Guardiola is eager for Haaland to be available.

Erling Haaland, has missed Manchester City’s last two matches (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I prefer to have Erling at my disposal than not to have him,” said Guardiola.

“I spoke with him (on Wednesday) and he told me he feels better. He feels better but I don’t know (if he will be ready to return).”

Injury-hit Brighton’s hopes of European qualification suffered another setback as their winless run stretched to five matches.

Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi, who guided his 11th-placed side into the Europa League last term, remains upbeat about the club’s future.

Brighton endured a difficult evening against the Premier League champions (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I think we are doing better than last season,” said the Italian, who lost key trio Levi Colwill, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo last summer.

“We have to analyse the level of the players, the experience of the players, how many players we lost in the transfer market and how many injured players we have.

“If you ask me about the last results, I am really disappointed. But if you ask me if I am positive for the future, yes.”