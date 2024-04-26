Health chiefs urged to find permanent home for at-risk Errol GP practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Health chiefs urged to find permanent home for at-risk Errol GP practice

The Carse of Gowrie's only GP centre is in a temporary building outside Errol

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Errol GP practice exterior
Campaigners say Carse patients deserve a more permanent solution than the current Errol GP building. Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Health chiefs are being urged to speed up the search for a permanent base for the Carse of Gowrie’s only GP surgery.

The Carse Medical Practice is located in a temporary building in the middle of the countryside at Westleys just outside Errol.

It was opened as a stopgap measure in 2020 after the former surgery in St Madoes was deemed unfit for purpose.

But four years on it is still in operation.

View of Carse Medical Centre temporary buildings in field
The Carse Medical Centre is in a field near Errol Airfield. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

And following last year’s closure of Invergowrie Medical Practice, it is now the only heath centre in the whole of the Carse.

Now local councillors are stepping up pressure for a permanent solution amid fears its future could be in jeopardy.

It comes after a report to Perth and Kinross Council’s scrutiny and performance committee this week said there was an amber risk in terms of the sustainability of general medical services in the area.

People standing around a digger in a muddy field near Errol
Sod cutting for the temporary new GP surgery near Errol in 2018.

Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Angus Forbes said they were seeking a meeting with the Errol GP practice partners to find out what they need.

Errol GP practice in a field with ‘woeful’ public transport

Speaking after the meeting, Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey said: “I was deeply concerned to hear that the Carse Medical Practice is again facing a degree of jeopardy.

“The area only just lost the Invergowrie practice last year and to lose the practice by Errol too would leave the ward with no doctors at all.”

He said the current building was inadequate and NHS Tayside and the Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) had failed to address the issue.

ALasdair Bailey arms crossed outside St Madoes surgery
Councillor Alasdair Bailey outside the former GP surgery in St Madoes. Image; Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“We now face a situation where doctors and patients have to track along to a temporary building in the middle of a field outside Errol with woeful public transport and walking connectivity,” he said.

Conservative councillor Angus Forbes agreed.

He said: “We are seeking a meeting with the partners of the medical practice to understand what their plans are and what we can do to help them.

“This is an excellent medical centre with two highly respected GPs who provide very high quality care to their patients and I will do whatever I can to make sure that continues.”

A Perth and Kinross HSCP spokesperson said: “We recognise that the Carse of Gowrie Medical Practice, which currently operates from temporary premises near Errol, requires suitable fit-for-purpose accommodation.

“We continue to explore suitable permanent alternative properties within the immediate area.”

