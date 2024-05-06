Thunderstorm and heavy rain warning for parts of Perthshire and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Thunderstorm and heavy rain warning for parts of Perthshire and Stirling

The warning comes into force on Monday afternoon.

By Kieran Webster
Lightning in Fife.
A lightning bolt in the sky. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for parts of Perthshire and Stirling.

According to the Met Office, thunderstorms are expected to affect the likes of Crieff, Comrie and most of the Stirling area throughout Monday afternoon and evening.

The warning is valid between 1pm and 9pm.

The Met Office warning, which also extends into Glasgow and the north of England, says: “Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are likely to break out in some places this afternoon and evening.

Parts of Perthshire and Stirling are covered by the warning.
Parts of Perthshire and Stirling are covered by the warning. Image: Met Office

“Although not all places will catch these storms and downpours, where they do occur, 20 to 40mm rain may fall in some places in an hour or two.”

Locals have also been told to expect spray and sudden floods, leading to tricky driving conditions.

Flooding could also disrupt transport and businesses, while lightning strikes, strong wind and hail could also damage properties.

It comes after parts of Tayside were put under a flood warning following heavy rain at the weekend.

