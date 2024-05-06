Thunderstorm and heavy rain warning for parts of Perthshire and Stirling

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for parts of Perthshire and Stirling.

According to the Met Office, thunderstorms are expected to affect the likes of Crieff, Comrie and most of the Stirling area throughout Monday afternoon and evening.

The warning is valid between 1pm and 9pm.

The Met Office warning, which also extends into Glasgow and the north of England, says: “Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are likely to break out in some places this afternoon and evening.

“Although not all places will catch these storms and downpours, where they do occur, 20 to 40mm rain may fall in some places in an hour or two.”

Locals have also been told to expect spray and sudden floods, leading to tricky driving conditions.

Flooding could also disrupt transport and businesses, while lightning strikes, strong wind and hail could also damage properties.

It comes after parts of Tayside were put under a flood warning following heavy rain at the weekend.