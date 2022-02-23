Perthshire mother opens up to Paddy McGuinness in his first autism podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire mother opens up to Paddy McGuinness in his first autism podcast

By Hannah Ballantyne
February 23 2022, 4.04pm
Paddy and Christine McGuinness
Paddy and Christine McGuinness have been raising awareness of what life is like raising children with autism.

A Perthshire mother features in the inaugural episode of comedian Paddy McGuinness’s new podcast.

Paddy and his wife Christine launched Table Talk to raise awareness of the difficulties raising children with disabilities, illnesses and learning difficulties.

The famous couple have three children with autism and Christine has recently been diagnosed herself.

‘I wouldn’t have it any other way’

A Dunning mother, named only as Nicky in the podcast, appeared on the first episode.

She chatted about raising her 16-year-old son, who has autism and multiple learning difficulties.

Nicky said on the podcast: “It has been a long journey and I have learned so much about Logan and his condition.

“I just love being part of his world.

“I will defend it and I don’t care what anyone has to say about it.

“It has not been without its struggles but it’s been really rewarding.

“The costs have been quite high and we have been lucky enough to have received funding from charities.

“Having support like that has been absolutely vital to our lives.

“People don’t realise that being a carer is a full time thing, I wouldn’t have had it any other way but it’s difficult.”

The Table Talk podcast is the latest way Paddy and Christine are raising awareness about the realities of life with disabled or unwell children.

In each of the six episodes they will speak to six people from across the UK, as well as discussing their own experiences.

It follows their BBC documentary Our Family and Autism which aired in January.

The couple discuss the “wonders and worries” that come along with this as well as the vital need for support.

Christine said: “I’m so lucky that I didn’t need to worry about having to work during those early years with my kids.

“Had Paddy not been working so much then I am not sure how I would have coped.

“You really just need to be supported otherwise it’s a real struggle.”

The podcast is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

CLARE JOHNSTON: We are failing young people with learning disabilities and leaving families in torment

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier