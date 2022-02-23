Perthshire mother opens up to Paddy McGuinness in his first autism podcast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire mother features in the inaugural episode of comedian Paddy McGuinness’s new podcast.

Paddy and his wife Christine launched Table Talk to raise awareness of the difficulties raising children with disabilities, illnesses and learning difficulties.

The famous couple have three children with autism and Christine has recently been diagnosed herself.

‘I wouldn’t have it any other way’

A Dunning mother, named only as Nicky in the podcast, appeared on the first episode.

She chatted about raising her 16-year-old son, who has autism and multiple learning difficulties.

Nicky said on the podcast: “It has been a long journey and I have learned so much about Logan and his condition.

“I just love being part of his world.

“I will defend it and I don’t care what anyone has to say about it.

“It has not been without its struggles but it’s been really rewarding.

“The costs have been quite high and we have been lucky enough to have received funding from charities.

“Having support like that has been absolutely vital to our lives.

“People don’t realise that being a carer is a full time thing, I wouldn’t have had it any other way but it’s difficult.”

EXCITING NEWS:

New podcast – Table Talk with Paddy and Christine McGuinness – has been launched today 🔊LISTEN: https://t.co/nM4TklkR4G In partnership with @McCainUKIE, the series shines a spotlight on life for UK families raising a disabled or seriously ill child/young person pic.twitter.com/LVGxhnlvQL — Family Fund (@FamilyFund) February 23, 2022

The Table Talk podcast is the latest way Paddy and Christine are raising awareness about the realities of life with disabled or unwell children.

In each of the six episodes they will speak to six people from across the UK, as well as discussing their own experiences.

It follows their BBC documentary Our Family and Autism which aired in January.

The couple discuss the “wonders and worries” that come along with this as well as the vital need for support.

Christine said: “I’m so lucky that I didn’t need to worry about having to work during those early years with my kids.

“Had Paddy not been working so much then I am not sure how I would have coped.

“You really just need to be supported otherwise it’s a real struggle.”

The podcast is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.