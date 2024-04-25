Where to watch Scotland’s Euro 2024 games at fan zones in Tayside and Fife

Scotland supporters will have a host of options for watching the national side’s Euro 2024 games at fan zones in Dundee, Perth and Fife.

While some supporters are lucky enough to have tickets for the games in Germany, thousands of others will be gathering at home to cheer on Steve Clarke’s side.

Several venues across the region – from stadiums to bars – are getting in on the action with plans for fan zones and big screens.

Here is a list of the events planned, which will be constantly updated in the run-up to the tournament, running from Friday June 14 to Sunday July 14.

Euro 2024 fan zones in Dundee

Dundee Fan Park, Riverside Park

Dundee’s biggest fan zone is likely to be at Riverside Park, where 22A Events plans to host a 5,000-capacity event showing the games on a 48 sq m screen.

Football fans of all ages can attend Dundee Fan Park, which will feature pre-match entertainment from bands and DJs.

Tickets – which start at £13 for adults and £8 for youths (13-17) – can be bought online.

Under-13s go free.

Casa Bar

Nethergate bar Casa has been given permission to show Euro 2024 games on a big screen in its beer garden.

There will be room for 100 fans to enjoy the matches.

Those involving Scotland, and games such as the final, will be ticketed.

Anyone interested in reserving seats or buying group packages should contact info@casa-dundee.co.uk.

Duck Slattery’s Showbar

Duck Slattery’s, inside the Fat Sam’s building, will also be showing Scotland’s opening game, against Germany, on a big screen.

The venue is promising pre-match entertainment, a face painter, a live piper, dancers and more.

Tickets are available online.

Euro 2024 fan zones in Perth

Cherrybank Inn

The Cherrbank Inn will be showing Scotland’s first group match, against Germany, on a big outdoor screen.

Fans can book tables for up to 12 people in the fan zone, with entry from 5.30pm on the day.

A pre-match build-up is also planned featuring DJ Lynne Hogan.

Tickets are priced at £15 and can be bought by calling up the bar on 01738 624349 or messaging its Facebook page.

Euro 2024 fan zones in Fife

East End Park, Dunfermline

Dunfermline Athletic have announced plans to host what could be Scotland’s biggest fan zone during Euro 2024.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £12 for under 18s and £8 for under 12s.

A three-match pass can also be bought, giving access to all of Scotland’s matches.

More details are to be announced but plans include food stalls and two giant LED screens.

David Anderson Marina, Newport

Dundee-based DJ collective Le Freak and Friends plan to host a fan zone on the banks of the River Tay in Newport for Scotland’s opening match against the hosts.

The organisers have promised an “exciting event” with food stalls selling German cuisine at the David Anderson Marina.

The fan zone will be open from 5.30pm until 10.30pm, and proceeds raised from the event will go to charity.

Tickets are available online and cost £15 for adults and £10 for youths aged 13 to 17.

Children under 12 can attend for free when accompanied by an adult.