Dunfermline Athletic to host Scotland’s ‘largest fan zone’ for Euro 2024

The Fife club have confirmed that East End Park will be used to broadcast Scotland's matches during the tournament.

By Ben MacDonald
East End Park to turn into Euros fan zone
Dunfermline Athletic will host a fan zone during Euro 2024. Image: Ross Parker/Craig Foy/SNS Group

Dunfermline Athletic has announced that they will turn their stadium into a fan zone for Euro 2024.

In a video posted on Wednesday evening, the club confirmed that KDM Group East End Park will broadcast all of Scotland’s matches during the tournament.

The Pars claim that their ground will be the largest fan zone in the country, calling the ground the ‘home of the Euros’.

The post includes a montage of memorable moments from the national side, from Kenny Dalglish’s 1984 goal against Spain to David Marshall’s penalty save against Serbia.

Dunfermline have not announced how many people will be able to attend the games, with the stadium currently able to seat over 11,000 people.

Ticketing details are also yet to be revealed by the club.

With the Tartan Army set to watch matches in Fife, any decision to operate a large fan zone over the Tay is still unknown.

Back in February, Dundee councillors backed calls for there to be a city centre-based zone during the tournament – which runs between June and July.

Taypark House – on Perth Road – has already announced that they will broadcast matches to 1,000 fans.

Dunfermline Athletic has been approached for comment.

