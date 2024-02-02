Dundee hotel set to show Scotland Euro 2024 games on big screen

A Dundee hotel is set to show Scotland’s Euro 2024 games on a big screen.

About 1,000 fans have already snapped up tickets to watch Scotland’s opening game of the tournament against Germany at Taypark House on Perth Road.

The venue is planning to show the matches on an open-air big screen – with briefs for the remaining two Scotland games going on sale next week.

Glenn Roach, who runs the business alongside William Salve, says he has been “blown away” by demand for the mini fan zone after announcing plans on social media.

‘Unbelievable’ demand for Euro 2024 big screen at Taypark House

He told The Courier: “We’ve got 40 to 50 weddings this year but I was questioning why it was so quiet at the start of June.

“The Euros obviously kick off then and we had the open-air cinema on the grounds in years before.

“In a social media post, I posted a picture of how it looked previously and I asked folk what they thought about us bringing it back for the football and movie nights.

“The traction was unbelievable.

“On Thursday we put the free tickets on sale, via Eventbrite, for Scotland’s opening game, and they sold out in just over two hours.”

Most fans attending the screenings will be standing but there will be seating for disabled supporters.

There are also plans to have vendor stalls in place for the games.

Glenn added: “We’ve got a few months to get this all in place now.

“Security is pretty much sorted.

‘If Scotland make the final we might have the screen for longer’

“We’ve reached out to Dundee City Council’s event team regarding our plans.

“We want to make sure the event is run safely and doesn’t affect the local residents.

“The initial plan is to show the Scotland games but if there is an appetite for other matches we’ll monitor the situation.

“If Scotland make it to the final we might have the screen for longer than the two weeks we’ve got planned.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead but we’re excited and want to get other local businesses involved.

“I hope the council may use the Slessor Gardens in a similar fashion with a cinema screen for football fans.”

Timings for tickets going on sale for Scotland’s other games will be confirmed on the Taypark House Facebook page.