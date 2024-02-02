Dundee hotel set to show Scotland Euro 2024 games on big screen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee hotel set to show Scotland Euro 2024 games on big screen

Tickets to watch the opening match at Taypark House have already sold out.

By James Simpson
Taypark House in Dundee will bring back its big screen for Scotland's Euro 2024 games. Image: Taypark House/SNS
Taypark House in Dundee will bring back its big screen for Scotland's Euro 2024 games. Image: Taypark House/SNS

A Dundee hotel is set to show Scotland’s Euro 2024 games on a big screen.

About 1,000 fans have already snapped up tickets to watch Scotland’s opening game of the tournament against Germany at Taypark House on Perth Road.

The venue is planning to show the matches on an open-air big screen – with briefs for the remaining two Scotland games going on sale next week.

Glenn Roach, who runs the business alongside William Salve, says he has been “blown away” by demand for the mini fan zone after announcing plans on social media.

‘Unbelievable’ demand for Euro 2024 big screen at Taypark House

He told The Courier: “We’ve got 40 to 50 weddings this year but I was questioning why it was so quiet at the start of June.

“The Euros obviously kick off then and we had the open-air cinema on the grounds in years before.

“In a social media post, I posted a picture of how it looked previously and I asked folk what they thought about us bringing it back for the football and movie nights.

“The traction was unbelievable.

“On Thursday we put the free tickets on sale, via Eventbrite, for Scotland’s opening game, and they sold out in just over two hours.”

The owners of Taypark House Hotel, William Salve and Glenn Roach, outside the Dundee hotel.
Taypark House owners William Salve and Glenn Roach. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Most fans attending the screenings will be standing but there will be seating for disabled supporters.

There are also plans to have vendor stalls in place for the games.

Glenn added: “We’ve got a few months to get this all in place now.

“Security is pretty much sorted.

‘If Scotland make the final we might have the screen for longer’

“We’ve reached out to Dundee City Council’s event team regarding our plans.

“We want to make sure the event is run safely and doesn’t affect the local residents.

“The initial plan is to show the Scotland games but if there is an appetite for other matches we’ll monitor the situation.

“If Scotland make it to the final we might have the screen for longer than the two weeks we’ve got planned.

Taypark House. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead but we’re excited and want to get other local businesses involved.

“I hope the council may use the Slessor Gardens in a similar fashion with a cinema screen for football fans.”

Timings for tickets going on sale for Scotland’s other games will be confirmed on the Taypark House Facebook page.

