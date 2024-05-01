Hunt for man with links to Dundee wanted on prison recall in England

Police are hunting for a man with links to Dundee who is wanted on prison recall in England.

Patrick Michael Jones, 32, is alleged to have breached his licence conditions.

Merseyside Police, which has issued an appeal, has not confirmed what he was on licence for.

Jones, from Kirkby in Merseyside, is described as 5ft 2in tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has links to Liverpool, the north-east of England and Falkirk.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “If you see him or hold any information, contact us via @MerPolCC on X or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook.”

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 24000159500.