Dundee city centre bridal shop to close after 11 years

A Dundee bridal shop has announced it is to close later this year after 11 years trading in the city.

Alison Kirk Bridal, which has premises on Gellatly Street, will close in November.

Its owner announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

The post read: “I am sad to announce that I have made the difficult decision to close Alison Kirk Bridal in November this year.

“All outstanding dress orders will be fulfilled and all of my brides have been contacted already to reassure them of this.

“I will still be taking new orders for another month.

“These dresses will all be delivered before we close towards the end of the year.”

Dundee shop Alison Kirk Bridal to close in November

The bridal boutique supplies wedding and bridesmaid dresses from a range of designers.

The statement added: “A big thank you to everyone past and present who has helped me make Alison Kirk Bridal a fun place to work and a special place for brides to visit.

“The life of a small business owner has many ups and downs but through it all it has been a joy and an honour to play a small part in the big day of so many brides over the last 11 years.

“Thank you all for choosing to be an Alison Kirk bride.”

The reason for the closure has not been disclosed.

The imminent closure follows a number of other Dundee retailers announcing they are to shut.

Earlier this month trainer specialist Trend XY said it would close.

In April clothing retailer Superdry announced it would shut its Overgate store after 12 years.