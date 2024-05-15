Dundee city centre bridal shop to close after 11 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee city centre bridal shop to close after 11 years

The "difficult decision" has been announced.

By Neil Henderson
Alison Kirk Bridal shop on Gellatly Street, Dundee is to close in November.
Alison Kirk Bridal shop on Gellatly Street, Dundee is to close. Image: Google Street View

A Dundee bridal shop has announced it is to close later this year after 11 years trading in the city.

Alison Kirk Bridal, which has premises on Gellatly Street, will close in November.

Its owner announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

The post read: “I am sad to announce that I have made the difficult decision to close Alison Kirk Bridal in November this year.

“All outstanding dress orders will be fulfilled and all of my brides have been contacted already to reassure them of this.

“I will still be taking new orders for another month.

“These dresses will all be delivered before we close towards the end of the year.”

Dundee shop Alison Kirk Bridal to close in November

The bridal boutique supplies wedding and bridesmaid dresses from a range of designers.

The statement added: “A big thank you to everyone past and present who has helped me make Alison Kirk Bridal a fun place to work and a special place for brides to visit.

“The life of a small business owner has many ups and downs but through it all it has been a joy and an honour to play a small part in the big day of so many brides over the last 11 years.

“Thank you all for choosing to be an Alison Kirk bride.”

The reason for the closure has not been disclosed.

The imminent closure follows a number of other Dundee retailers announcing they are to shut.

Earlier this month trainer specialist Trend XY said it would close.

In April clothing retailer Superdry announced it would shut its Overgate store after 12 years.

