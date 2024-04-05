Prominent Dundee Overgate store to close as company buy-out fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Prominent Dundee Overgate store to close as company buy-out fails

Fashion retailer Superdry has been in the centre for 12 years.

By Paul Malik
The Overgate in Dundee
The Overgate in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Fashion retailer Superdry is to close its Dundee store.

Staff were told on Friday morning their shop will shut following a period of instability for the company.

Superdry is due to pull the shutters down for the final time on April 20.

But Overgate manager Malcolm Angus has moved to allay fears of a hole in the city’s shopping landscape, adding a new operator for the top-floor unit has already been found.

All going well, he said, the new retailer should be in place by October.

New retail operator found

Mr Angus would not say who was set to replace Superdry, which has been situated in the Overgate for more than 12 years.

“Superdry has come to the natural completion of its lease after 12 years within Overgate,” he said.

Overgate manager, Malcolm Angus. Image: Kris Miller/ DC Thomson

“We would like to thank the brand for being a vital part of Overgate’s success and offering our customers a fantastic shopping experience.

“We are also delighted to confirm that Overgate has successfully attracted a new operator for this unit, which we will be able to announce in due course – all being well the brand will be open for trade by October 2024.”

Superdry’s exit from the Overgate is the latest in a number of shops who have closed recently, following restaurant Frankie and Benny’s  and young-people’s stationary store Smiggle in closing.

The restaurant unit remains empty, with Frankie and Benny’s only closing in March.

Smiggle was replaced by Australian jewellery brand Lovisa in February.

Mr Angus said a new proprietor for the Frankie and Benny’s unit had been found.

Superdry’s problems

The company recently announced its St Andrews branch would close this year.

Shares in Superdry plummeted more than 55% after news announced last week after markets had closed.

The company said that chief executive Julian Dunkerton was not planning to make an offer to buy the business, after being linked to a takeover.

Co-founder and chief executive Julian Dunkerton had been in talks with US investors earlier this year about potentially buying the business and taking it private, which had initially given its share price a boost.

But shares tumbled by nearly 50% last week to lows of around 13p per share, in a sign shareholders were unimpressed by the takeover talks being abandoned.

Superdry clothing.

It is the lowest price since the company began trading on the London Stock Exchange in 2010.

Superdry said on Thursday a takeover offer was “unlikely to deliver an outcome for shareholders” amid work taking place to revive the business and save money.

It stressed it was still mulling over other actions such as potentially underwriting an equity raise, which could support its turnaround plan.

The fashion business, which employs around 3,350 people globally and runs 216 shops alongside franchised stores, has been looking at various ways to cut costs to secure its future on Britain’s high streets.

More from Business

Shares fell in London on Friday (John Walton/PA)
European shares fall after US pullback
Santander is increasing the maximum term it offers on interest-only mortgages to 40 years and updating affordability calculations to reflect changes in the new tax year (Joe Giddens/PA)
Santander to offer 40-year interest-only mortgages
Tesco is expected to reveal adjusted operating profits of £2.9 billion when it updates shareholders next week (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco set for profit rise as sales continue to grow at supermarket giant
Thames Water serves millions of customers (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thames Water holding company defaults on debts
Apple is laying off more than 600 workers in California (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Apple lays off more than 600 workers in first major round of post-pandemic cuts
PCS members at the Office for National Statistics have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over workplace attendance (Philip Toscano/PA)
ONS employees vote to strike in working-from-home dispute
Dozens of branches of the Body Shop in the UK have closed in recent weeks (Lucy North/PA)
Body Shop administrators eye deal that would allow firm to continue trading
The UK’s construction industry returned to growth last month after a six-month slump (Gareth Fuller/PA)
UK construction sector emerges from six-month slump and returns to growth
The South Korea-based technology giant said it estimates operating profit for the first quarter of the year to be approximately 6.6 trillion Korean won (£3.9bn) (PA)
Samsung expects profits to jump 10-fold on last year
Disney chief executive Bob Iger has said that the Disney+ business will soon begin to crack down on password sharing (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Disney+ will crack down on password sharing this year, boss says