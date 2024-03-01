Frankie & Benny’s Dundee restaurant closing

Frankie & Benny’s is closing its Dundee restaurant.

The American-Italian chain has been in the Overgate Shopping Centre since 2016.

The restaurant is expected to close in the next two weeks, with a new retailer set to take over the space, according to Overgate bosses.

The identity of the new tenant has not been revealed.

It is understood staff were informed of the closure at a meeting on Thursday.

New retailer moving into Frankie & Benny’s Dundee site

Malcolm Angus, centre manager at the Overgate, said: “Frankie & Benny’s will be closing in the next two weeks or so.

“A deal has been agreed deal for a new retailer to open in this space, with further details announced when the relevant legals have been completed.

“We would like to thank Frankie & Benny’s for being a valued tenant for over seven years, with a strong appeal to Overgate customers.

“We send the staff our best wishes for the future.”

The chain’s Dundee restaurant was saved from closure in 2020 when the Perth and Kirkcaldy outlets shut.

There were further job fears in March last year when owner The Restaurant Group confirmed it was closing 35 sites – but the Dundee and Dunfermline restaurants remained open.

Frankie & Benny’s was sold to The Big Table by The Restaurant Group late last year.

The Courier has contacted the firm for comment about the Dundee closure.

It comes as The Restaurant Group is bidding to open a Wagamama restaurant on Whitehall Street in Dundee, after lodging plans with the council.

Changes to Overgate shops

According to The Courier’s shopping centre tracker, the Overgate has a near-90% occupancy rate.

The centre recently welcomed the jewellery chain Lovisa in the former Smiggle unit.

However, the Argos outlet in the centre closes this weekend.

The Courier has launched a conversation about the future of Dundee’s high street and what can be done to rejuvenate the city’s main shopping streets.