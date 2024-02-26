Wagamama ‘always wanted to open in Dundee’ as more details about new restaurant revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Wagamama ‘always wanted to open in Dundee’ as more details about new restaurant revealed

The Asian-inspired chain is planning to open on Whitehall Street.

By Kieran Webster
How Wagamama may look on Whitehall Street
How the new Dundee Wagamama restaurant would look, according to the plans lodged with the council. Image: Bradley Architecture

Wagamama says it has “always wanted to open in Dundee” after revealing more details about its proposed new restaurant.

The Asian-inspired chain has lodged a planning application to bring the former Mozza site on Whitehall Street back to life.

The Courier previously revealed how Wagamama was planning to open in Dundee after it launched a bid for an alcohol licence.

But the chain also needs full planning permission to make changes to the inside of the restaurant.

‘Fantastic opportunity’ for Wagamama to open in Dundee

The plans show how the shop front would look with the Wagamama branding, with the chain aiming to give the site a “stylish finish”.

The design statement lodged by Bradley Architecture says: “Wagamama has always wanted to open a restaurant in Dundee and this is a fantastic opportunity for them in a great location.

“The category B-listed building has a fabulous facade which we will maintain and replace the signage in similar locations to the previous.

The former Mozza in Dundee.
Wagamama would take over the former Mozza site. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“The interior will remain in a similar format with an open mezzanine but refurbished with the stylish Wagamama brand finishes.”

According to the plans, seats will be spread across two floors, with 84 on the ground floor and 44 on a mezzanine.

Wagama hopes to open daily between 10am and 10pm.

An opening date is yet to be confirmed but The Courier has contacted the chain to ask for one.

Inside Aberdeen's Wagamama.
Dundee’s Wagamama could look similar to Aberdeen’s recently renovated one. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wagamama katsu curry.
One of the dishes served at Wagamama. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Wagamama is run by The Restaurant Group, which owns the likes of Frankie & Benny’s.

It is famed for its dishes including chicken katsu curry, bao buns and ramen.

The opening would be a boost to Whitehall Street, which has one of the highest vacancy rates in Dundee City Centre.

According to The Courier’s high street tracker, more than 23% of the units are currently empty.

It comes as The Courier has launched Dundee Matters – which aims to drive conversation about the future of the city centre.

Conversation