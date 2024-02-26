Wagamama ‘always wanted to open in Dundee’ as more details about new restaurant revealed

Wagamama says it has “always wanted to open in Dundee” after revealing more details about its proposed new restaurant.

The Asian-inspired chain has lodged a planning application to bring the former Mozza site on Whitehall Street back to life.

The Courier previously revealed how Wagamama was planning to open in Dundee after it launched a bid for an alcohol licence.

But the chain also needs full planning permission to make changes to the inside of the restaurant.

‘Fantastic opportunity’ for Wagamama to open in Dundee

The plans show how the shop front would look with the Wagamama branding, with the chain aiming to give the site a “stylish finish”.

The design statement lodged by Bradley Architecture says: “Wagamama has always wanted to open a restaurant in Dundee and this is a fantastic opportunity for them in a great location.

“The category B-listed building has a fabulous facade which we will maintain and replace the signage in similar locations to the previous.

“The interior will remain in a similar format with an open mezzanine but refurbished with the stylish Wagamama brand finishes.”

According to the plans, seats will be spread across two floors, with 84 on the ground floor and 44 on a mezzanine.

Wagama hopes to open daily between 10am and 10pm.

An opening date is yet to be confirmed but The Courier has contacted the chain to ask for one.

Wagamama is run by The Restaurant Group, which owns the likes of Frankie & Benny’s.

It is famed for its dishes including chicken katsu curry, bao buns and ramen.

The opening would be a boost to Whitehall Street, which has one of the highest vacancy rates in Dundee City Centre.

According to The Courier’s high street tracker, more than 23% of the units are currently empty.

It comes as The Courier has launched Dundee Matters – which aims to drive conversation about the future of the city centre.