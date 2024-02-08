Wagamama set to open restaurant in Dundee

Restaurant chain Wagamama is set to open in Dundee.

The firm, which sells Asian-inspired food, already has outlets across Scotland – including in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Livingston.

It is now eyeing a move into the former Mozza pizza restaurant site on Whitehall Street, which has been empty since last year.

Wagamama has applied for a licence to run its new Dundee restaurant.

Documents lodged with the council by Wagamama Limited show the restaurant would be open between 10am and 10pm daily, with a capacity for 128 people.

A sign has also been put up on the door advertising the plans.

An opening date for the restaurant is yet to be confirmed.

The Courier has contacted Wagamama for comment.

Wagamama – which is run by the former Frankie & Benny’s owner The Restaurant Group – is known for dishes including chicken katsu curry, ramen and bao buns.

Wagamama will serve as a boost for Whitehall Street, which has one of the highest vacancy rates in Dundee city centre.

According to The Courier’s High Street Tracker, more than 23% of units on the street are empty.

Wagamama would open next to outlets including Tony Macaroni and Yamm Buffet.

Elsewhere in Dundee, chicken restaurant Black Rooster Perri Perri recently opened its doors on Arbroath Road.

There are also plans to open a Pepe’s Piri Piri and a Fireway Pizza on Albert Street in Stobswell.