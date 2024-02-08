Wagamama set to open restaurant in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wagamama set to open restaurant in Dundee

The Asian-inspired chain is eyeing a move into the former Mozza pizza restaurant on Whitehall Street.

By Kieran Webster
Wagamama in Aberdeen
The Wagamama restaurant in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Restaurant chain Wagamama is set to open in Dundee.

The firm, which sells Asian-inspired food, already has outlets across Scotland – including in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Livingston.

It is now eyeing a move into the former Mozza pizza restaurant site on Whitehall Street, which has been empty since last year.

Wagamama has applied for a licence to run its new Dundee restaurant.

Inside Aberdeen's Wagamama.
The Dundee Wagamama could look similar to the recently renovated Aberdeen restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The former Mozza in Dundee.
Wagamama plans on moving into the former Mozza restaurant. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Documents lodged with the council by Wagamama Limited show the restaurant would be open between 10am and 10pm daily, with a capacity for 128 people.

A sign has also been put up on the door advertising the plans.

An opening date for the restaurant is yet to be confirmed.

The Courier has contacted Wagamama for comment.

Wagamama – which is run by the former Frankie & Benny’s owner The Restaurant Group – is known for dishes including chicken katsu curry, ramen and bao buns.

Wagamama katsu curry.
One of the dishes served at Wagamama. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wagamama could be set to open in Dundee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Wagamama will serve as a boost for Whitehall Street, which has one of the highest vacancy rates in Dundee city centre.

According to The Courier’s High Street Tracker, more than 23% of units on the street are empty.

Wagamama would open next to outlets including Tony Macaroni and Yamm Buffet.

Elsewhere in Dundee, chicken restaurant Black Rooster Perri Perri recently opened its doors on Arbroath Road.

There are also plans to open a Pepe’s Piri Piri and a Fireway Pizza on Albert Street in Stobswell.

