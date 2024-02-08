Isabella Beveridge: Former Arbroath High School teacher dies aged 95

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Isabella Beveridge: Former Arbroath High School teacher dies aged 95

Miss Beveridge was pictured with Princess Anne when she opened the new school building in 1985.

By Chris Ferguson
Ella Beveridge with Princess Anne and Arbroath High School rector John Whyte in 1985.
Ella Beveridge with Princess Anne and Arbroath High School rector John Whyte in 1985.

Former Arbroath High School domestic science teacher Isabella Beveridge has died aged 95.

She taught in the old building in Keptie Road then transferred to the new building when it opened in 1985.

Miss Beveridge was pictured with Princess Anne when she opened the then £5 million complex on November 5 1985.

Isabella, known as Ella, was also a highly-skilled craft worker who made jewellery to raise money for cats and dogs charities.

She was born on December 13 1928 in Howe Street Edinburgh to John Beveridge, a clerk in the city, and his wife Mary Roger, who came from Thornton in Fife.

School days

Ella was educated at Freuchie Primary School and Bell Baxter High School, Cupar, and when she finished school, worked as a seamstress.

Andrew Beveridge, her half-brother, said: “Ella used her sewing skills to make clothes for herself, her mother as well as other relatives and friends.

“She then returned to her education, attending college in Dundee. On completion of her teacher training she became teacher at a primary school in Cupar.

“After a spell at teaching, it was back to her own education again, this time at Aberdeen, where she qualified as a domestic science teacher.”

Ella’s first and only secondary school posting was at Arbroath High School which she took up after qualification. She eventually rose to become head of department.

Hospitality

Together with her mother, Mary (Mae), she moved from Cupar to Arbroath where the pair also ran a bed-and-breakfast in Rossie Street.

When Mae died in 1986, Ella moved to a bungalow in Rose Street, Arbroath, where she remained.

Andrew said: “She was very skilled with her hands and interested in most crafts, migrating from lovely needlework to beautiful jewellery.

“Her workshop in Rose Street was in her greenhouse. The jewellery she made there was mostly sold and the proceeds donated to local charities which supported her other two great loves, cats and dogs.

Motoring

“Ella also had a great passion for driving and very early in her career she passed her test and bought her first wee car. Many a happy time was had driving her mum round Angus, Tayside and Aberdeenshire and occasionally further afield.”

At the 1985 royal opening, Ella was pictured with Princess Anne and school rector, John Whyte.

The princess spent 12 hours in the town, also opening the refurbished railway station and visiting Francis Webster textile works, and John M Henderson engineering.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

