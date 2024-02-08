Michael Matheson quits as SNP health secretary after iPad scandal

Michael Matheson has quit as health secretary in the aftermath of the controversial iPad roaming bill scandal.

The senior SNP minister stepped down from his post following repeated demands for his resignation.

In a letter to the first minister, Mr Matheson said he was resigning to stop the fiasco from becoming too much of a distraction from his job.

It comes ahead of the publication of what is expected to be a damning report into the scandal which erupted last November.

Mr Matheson had billed the taxpayer for an £11,000 roaming charge on his iPad during a family trip to Morocco after Christmas in 2022.

He insisted several times the device had only been used for parliamentary business, despite the huge sum of money.

But in a U-turn, the health secretary later blamed his teenage sons watching football for the five-figure bill.

Mr Matheson maintained he had only become aware his children had been responsible for the huge charge after the controversy escalated.

He reimbursed the Scottish Parliament in full, and admitted he “should have pressed harder” to find out why the massive bill had been incurred.

Yet the outgoing health secretary clung onto his post at the time and was strongly backed by First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Mr Matheson is also at the centre of concerns about the setting up of an inquiry into the actions of disgraced former NHS surgeon Sam Eljamel, who harmed dozens of patients before leaving for Libya.

His decision to grant the inquiry into the scandal surrounding the doctor came after years of relentless demands from campaigners.

‘Distraction’

In his letter today, Mr Matheson said: “It is in the best interest of myself and the government for me to now step down to ensure this does not become a distraction.”

The departing health chief thanked Mr Yousaf for his support during his embattled time in the role.

Veteran Falkirk MSP Mr Matheson is one of the SNP’s most experienced government ministers.

He has spent nearly 13 years continually on the party’s frontbench, serving as justice chief and energy secretary before taking on the transport brief.