ALASDAIR CLARK: Front-bench resignation and Michael Matheson report could be silver lining for Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ALASDAIR CLARK: Front-bench resignation and Michael Matheson report could be silver lining for Humza Yousaf

The SNP leader might be considering a wider reshuffle to reset the party for a tough election fight.

Humza Yousaf SNP Michael Matheson Scottish Government
Humza Yousaf may be able to take advantage of a reshuffle among his top team. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

Humza Yousaf may just find a silver-lining if a report into the conduct of his under-fire health boss proves difficult, using a potential cabinet vacancy to reset his leadership and ready the SNP for a tough election.

Michael Matheson claimed an eye-watering £11,000 data roaming bill on expenses, insisting it was incurred during the course of his official duties while abroad.

But he later admitted the bill had actually been run up by sons, who had been using the device to watch football while on holiday in Morocco.

The scandal prompted furious demands for his resignation, calls he has so far resisted. And it led to calls for a probe at the Scottish Parliament.

Whispers at Holyrood suggest the report into the controversial expense claim by the Falkirk MSP could be published shortly, and Mr Matheson is understood to have received a draft copy for comment.

Some predict the findings will be damning, leading insiders to believe the veteran MSP will be left with little option but to give up his key government role.

Any resignation would leave Mr Yousaf with two government vacancies to fill. Drugs policy minister Elena Whitham announced on Tuesday that is resigning from her own important role for health reasons.

Could Humza Yousaf find silver-lining in political storm?

A challenging report into the iPad expense scandal and the loss of a senior cabinet minister will no doubt be bruising for the SNP, but Mr Yousaf may find some comfort in the opportunities a cabinet reshuffle will provide.

After a difficult budget and several personal challenges, the vacancy at the top of government would allow him to refocus the government ahead of a crucial general election campaign.

The SNP will be unable to avoid voters using the election to Westminster as a mid-term referendum on the Scottish Government’s record.

Opposition parties will seek to exploit lengthy NHS waiting lists or planned spending cuts to convince voters, and Mr Yousaf will have to mount a strong defence of his record if he hopes to convince people to put their trust in the SNP.

Grim polling should be wake up call

Some polls suggest a resurgent Scottish Labour will oust incumbent nationalist MPs across the central belt, all but wiping the party out in Fife. It might end up leaving the SNP short of the 29 seats they say they will need to begin negotiations with the UK Government for Scottish independence.

The first minister must also be mindful of that old political maxim: divided parties don’t win elections.

Almost a year since he took over from Nicola Sturgeon, any reshuffle of senior ministers would provide a chance to heal internal party rifts first exposed during the leadership contest.

Kate Forbes, who Mr Yousaf only narrowly beat in the race to Bute House, turned down an offer to serve as rural affairs secretary – a move that would have been seen as a demotion for the former finance secretary.

SNP health secretary Michael Matheson. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP instead chose to return to the backbenches, allowing her to build a platform through highly critical attacks on the SNP-Green coalition government, most recently branding their planned income tax hike as “counter productive”.

Opposition groups seized on this division. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross went so far as to suggest he’d held secret talks with SNP rebels.

A shrewd Mr Yousaf may be able to tempt Ms Forbes back into the cabinet with a senior role, silencing vocal opposition within his ranks and presenting a more unified front.

Of course, such a move is not without risks. Ms Forbes’ leadership campaign proved divisive inside the party, particularly among the MSP group at Holyrood.

SNP MSP Kate Forbes
Humza Yousaf could offer a senior position to Kate Forbes in a bid to heal internal rifts. Image: PA

I reported previously that some of her colleagues admit privately they would struggle to serve in a government led by Ms Forbes following the leadership contest. Many may find themselves cautious about her return to cabinet in a senior position.

Ms Forbes has also spoken out against the party’s power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens, potentially ruling out a return to government given the strong opposition she has expressed to key policies.

Mr Yousaf faces a critical year, how he handles the perfect storm of events in the coming months will shape his future.

More from Opinion

Spencer Shek sings romantic ballads outside the Dundee Overgate. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.
Valentine's Day in Dundee: How important is the day of romance in 2024?
Steve Finan is "astounded" active travel has been protected in Dundee's latest budget proposals.
STEVE FINAN: How can Dundee cycle paths survive while education and safety services face…
5
Independence activists wave Scotland flags during rally in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Scottish independence is as dead as a dodo but Kezia Dugdale’s SNP…
Former Labour leader Kezia Dugdale at a campaign event in Edinburgh in 2016.
KEZIA DUGDALE: A life in politics – would I do it all again?
Brianna Ghey.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Brianna Ghey’s murder shows children’s safety online is more important than ever
Toby Jones as Alan Bates is the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.
JACK MCKEOWN: Post Office bosses who jailed innocents must stand trial
Ex-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Pandemic was closest Nicola Sturgeon got to breakthrough on her most cherished…
8
From April 1, public funding for the 206, 204, 202, 236, and 51 services will be withdrawn.
STEVE FINAN: How can more Dundonians be encouraged to use public transport if there…
11
Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch.
JIM SPENCE: Jason Leitch-NHS Tayside affair points to wider malaise in Scotland
2
Martel Maxwell and Richie Roncero.
MARTEL MAXWELL: My day with heroic homeless campaigner sleeping rough in Dundee
2

Conversation