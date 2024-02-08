Fife man must pay compensation to victim after ‘drunken brawl’ head stamp in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man must pay compensation to victim after ‘drunken brawl’ head stamp in Glenrothes

Andrew Malcolm stamped on his victim's head outside Styx snooker hall in the Fife town.

By Jamie McKenzie
Andrew Malcolm.
A Fife man must pay his victim compensation after a brutal head stamp attack in Glenrothes.

Andrew Malcolm, 24, was also given unpaid work instead of a prison sentence after seriously assaulting the man at Caskieberran Road.

Co-accused Jake Goodfellow had pulled him to the ground over a remark he made about his then-girlfriend, before Malcolm savagely joined in the attack.

They had just left the Styx snooker club.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously Malcolm repeatedly punched and kicked the man to the head and body before stamping on his head, leaving him unconscious for seven minutes, in the early hours of January 23 2022.

A CT scan at Victoria Hospital revealed bruising, swelling and a haematoma.

Malcolm appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier admitting his part in the assault left his victim severely injured and endangered his life.

‘Drunken brawl’

Defence lawyer David Cranston said Malcolm, 21 at the time, “presented as very ashamed of what he became involved in, as the gravity of it was lost at the time.

“There was very little thought whilst the offence was being committed.

“There was no planning or suggestion of weapons used.

“It was a drunken brawl that got significantly out of hand.

“His actions, he recognises, were fairly repugnant”.

Styx. Glenrothes
The assault happened after the parties had left Styx in Glenrothes.

Referring to a social work report, Mr Cranston said the offence was a “trigger for a sea-change in his behaviour” and it is been a “long time” since he has been drunk.

He said Malcolm, who works in joinery and wants to set up his own business, has not committed any offences since.

Mr Cranston said Malcolm also told him he was approached by his victim a few months later and he “took that opportunity to apologise for what he had done”.

Co-accused

Sheriff Steven Borthwick told Malcolm, of Balfour Gardens, Glenrothes, it was an “extremely serious assault”.

The sheriff ordered him to carry out 220 hours of unpaid work, made a £500 compensation order and placed him on offender supervision for two years.

Sheriff Borthwick stressed the sentence was a direct alternative to custody, taking into  account his age at the time and that he pled guilty in advance of a trial.

At an earlier hearing, co-accused Goodfellow – also 21 at the time – was sentenced for his role in the attack.

Jake Goodfellow
Goodfellow, now 23, admitted assaulting Mr Boyne by pushing and pulling him to the ground, repeatedly punching and attempting to punch him on the head and body.

His defence lawyer, David Bell, said the complainer had antagonised his client and made a derogatory comment about his then-girlfriend and they ended up in a “grappling fight” on the ground.

Sheriff Borthwick ordered Goodfellow to do 160 hours of unpaid work and made a £250 compensation order.

