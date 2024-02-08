Neglectful Perthshire farmer handed 10-year animal ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neglectful Perthshire farmer handed 10-year animal ban

Landowner Iain Grindlay exposed pigs and cattle to horrendous conditions at two ramshackle steadings near Aberfeldy.

By Jamie Buchan
Farmer Iain Grindlay has been banned for a decade from keeping animals.
A neglectful Perthshire farmer has been handed a 10-year animal ownership ban.

The livestock was forced to live alongside commercial waste, broken down vehicles and the corpses of other animals.

The 79-year-old, who has since retired from farming, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, having pled guilty to animal neglect charges.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon fined him £3,205 and imposed a decade-long disqualification order.

Failed to protect animals from harm

Grindlay, who once had a run-in with a neighbouring eco-cult, admitted failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of his animals were met at his 35-acre home Tomdarroch Farm, near Fearnan, and at Lower Duallin Farm, Lawers.

Court papers state that between March 1 and 22 2022, he failed to provide adequate care and treatment for his pigs.

Iain Grindlay appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

He did not provide them with a suitable environment and the pigs – “now deceased” according to the charge sheet – were exposed to items of domestic and commercial waste, as well as carcasses of dead pigs and cattle.

Grindlay, further, did not give his pigs adequate shelter, sanitary conditions or proper nutrition.

He admitted failing to protect them from suffering, injury or disease.

The court heard the farmer also failed to give cows at Lower Duallin Farm proper care and treatment by failing to provide them with adequate nutrition during the same period.

The animals were taken into care after an investigation supported by the government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton described Tomdarroch, where Grindlay stays in a static caravan, as “strewn with vast amounts of scrap, alongside derelict caravans and vehicles.”

He said: “The farm is made up of the metal frame of a shed.

“There is no shelter to provide any form of housing for his animals.”

The fiscal depute said the units on the farm were in a state of “extreme disrepair”.

Dispute with neighbouring eco-cult

Grindlay admitted a similar charge of exposing pigs to machinery and scrap metal in 2016.

He was admonished after he agreed to hand over his firearms licence to Police Scotland.

In 2012, Grindlay lost a £100,000 legal battle with his neighbour and was ordered to get off land belonging to Margaretha Verkaik, who ran an eco-cult and called herself the Reverend Mother.

The case called at Perth Sheriff Court.

The dispute, which ran for almost a decade, began shortly after Ms Verkaik and her husband bought Boreland Farm near Aberfeldy in 2001.

She agreed to let Grindlay’s cattle graze on part of her land and in return, he carried out odd jobs.

But when the cattle began grazing on other parts of the land, Grindlay refused to remove them.

The court was told several clashes took place between the pig farmer and visitors who arrived for alternative lifestyle holidays at the eco-centre.

At one point, Grindlay was said to have driven a herd of rampaging cattle towards members of the eco-cult.

