New bid for controversial Dunfermline Home Bargains store

Home Bargains has launched a new bid for a controversial store in Dunfermline.

The retailer previously had £10 million plans for a huge store on land south of Dunlin Drive rejected by Fife Council after nearly 200 objections were lodged.

It appealed the decision to the Scottish Government but the plans were thrown out again.

Now Home Bargains owner TJ Morris is returning with fresh proposals for a £3m development on the site.

A public consultation event is set to be held later this month before full plans are submitted.

New Dunfermline Home Bargains could open in late 2025 if approved

It is claimed the new store would create 50 full-time jobs and a further 30 during construction and in the supply chain.

TJ Morris says the plans – which include four smaller retail units – have been revised after talks with Fife Council.

If the proposals are approved, construction will start in the middle of this year with an estimated completion in late 2025.

A spokesperson from TJ Morris said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward plans for a new store, and four retail units, in Dunfermline.

“If approved, this would mark our second store in store in Dunfermline, underpinning our commitment to investing in Dunfermline and the wider Fife area.

“We are pleased to present revised proposals to the community.

“These new plans will generate significant inward investment into Dunfermline, including the creation of 50 jobs, and increase retail options in an area of little retail investment.”

Public consultation on new Dunfermline Home Bargains plans

Previous objections to the proposals centred on a loss of wildlife habitat, the design of the new store, the impact on traffic and increased congestion, noise and light pollution, reduced privacy for neighbouring properties and a lack of demand for more retail.

The public consultation event will be held on Wednesday February 21 between 3pm and 7pm at the Canmore Hall, Carnegie Conference Centre, Halbeath Road, Dunfermline.

The proposals will also be available to view on the dedicated project website from Wednesday February 21.