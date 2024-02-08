Dundee gran Kary-Ann named bus driver of the year

A Dundee gran says she is “buzzing” after being named her firm’s driver of the year.

Kary-Ann McGregor has scooped the award after topping the driver star ratings from Flixbus passengers in 2023.

It is the second year running that a Dundee-based driver has taken the accolade after Glenn Taylor won in 2022.

‘I hope it proves that women can go out and achieve anything’

Kary-Ann, 56, who passed her bus driving test in 2007, only began working for Flixbus – the sister company of Xplore Dundee owner McGill’s – last year.

Kary-Ann, who has three grown-up children – Ian, John and Cameron – grandchildren Chloe and Leon, and a husband, Ged, hopes to inspire other women to join the profession and “defy expectations”.

She said: “I am buzzing. I couldn’t believe it when I was told I was the top driver for Flixbus, but I hope it proves that women can go out and achieve anything.”

Hayley Russell, teams lead for operations at the long-distance coach operator, said: “I really look forward to seeing the final results of our driver ratings and it’s been so fantastic to read the feedback and customer comments.

“This year I was especially pleased to see someone who is a wonderful role model to women in bus and coach.

“We hope Kary-Ann’s success encourages more women into the industry.”

Flixbus launched a range of new routes from Dundee in 2023, linking the city with London and south-west England.