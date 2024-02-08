Dundee gran Kary-Ann named bus driver of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee gran Kary-Ann named bus driver of the year

It is the second year running a Dundee Flixbus driver has received the accolade.

By James Simpson
Kary-Ann McGregor is the 2023 driver of the year with Flixbus. Image: Flixbus
A Dundee gran says she is “buzzing” after being named her firm’s driver of the year.

Kary-Ann McGregor has scooped the award after topping the driver star ratings from Flixbus passengers in 2023.

It is the second year running that a Dundee-based driver has taken the accolade after  Glenn Taylor won in 2022.

‘I hope it proves that women can go out and achieve anything’

Kary-Ann, 56, who passed her bus driving test in 2007, only began working for Flixbus – the sister company of Xplore Dundee owner McGill’s – last year.

Kary-Ann, who has three grown-up children – Ian, John and Cameron – grandchildren Chloe and Leon, and a husband, Ged, hopes to inspire other women to join the profession and “defy expectations”.

She said: “I am buzzing. I couldn’t believe it when I was told I was the top driver for Flixbus, but I hope it proves that women can go out and achieve anything.”

A green Flixbus coach
Flixbus runs several services from Dundee. Image: Flixbus.

Hayley Russell, teams lead for operations at the long-distance coach operator, said: “I really look forward to seeing the final results of our driver ratings and it’s been so fantastic to read the feedback and customer comments.

“This year I was especially pleased to see someone who is a wonderful role model to women in bus and coach.

“We hope Kary-Ann’s success encourages more women into the industry.”

Flixbus launched a range of new routes from Dundee in 2023, linking the city with London and south-west England.

