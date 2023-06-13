Overnight bus to link Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline with cities including London

A new overnight bus service is set to link Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline with cities including London.

The Flixbus coaches will run between Aberdeen and the UK capital – taking in the stops in Tayside and Fife along with Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham and Leicester.

The direct service launches on June 22.

It comes as Flixbus is also adding more services to its Scottish network, with extra journeys to and from the central belt.

Dundee to London bus joins Bristol route

Last month, the operator – which is run by Xplore Dundee owner McGill’s – launched a new route linking Tayside and Fife with Bristol.

Ongoing strike action involving drivers from Xplore – which began on Monday – is not impacting on the Flixbus services.

Ticket prices for travel on Flixbus in Scotland start at £1.99 on some routes.

Andreas Schorling, managing director of FlixBus UK, said: “Thanks to huge demand, we’re delighted to increase our green, affordable network fivefold, offering high-frequency services to destinations across the country.”