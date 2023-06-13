Xplore Dundee bus chief says passengers ‘overwhelmingly positive’ after first day of strike disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Xplore Dundee bus chief says passengers ‘overwhelmingly positive’ after first day of strike disruption

Services are running to a reduced timetable during 12 weeks of industrial action.

By Laura Devlin
Xplore workers walked out on Monday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Xplore workers walked out on Monday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The boss of Xplore Dundee says passengers have been “overwhelmingly positive” after the first day of strike action – despite claims stand-in bus drivers were “resorting to Google Maps” to get them round the city.

Services are running to a reduced timetable as workers take up to 12 weeks of industrial action.

Xplore has drafted in drivers from other parts of parent company McGill’s to plug the gap.

Most buses are running every 30 to 60 minutes until around 7pm.

But after the first day of the strike on Monday, several passengers took to social media to claim that services had taken the wrong routes or ran late, because the temporary staff did not know the way.

Xplore Dundee workers on the picket line. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

There were even claims some had to rely on members of the public for directions.

One passenger wrote: “Never mind the three wrong turns the driver took when we got on outside Smugglers (bar) and got off behind Markies.

“The driver was taking directions off of the passengers.”

Another said: “Driver of the bus this morning got lost in the centre of the city and had to resort to Google Maps.”

Claims of bus ‘no-shows’

Xplore said nearly 15,000 passenger journeys were fulfilled throughout the day – but some claimed their buses did not turn up at all.

One woman wrote: “Two of mine were no-shows and I had to walk.”

The bus firm says the temporary drivers were given “extensive route familiarisation” training ahead of Monday.

Ralph Roberts, CEO of McGill’s Group, said: “Our appreciation goes to customers who have been overwhelmingly positive in their response despite the temporary timetable we have had to run.

Ralph Roberts, chief executive of McGill Buses and Xplore Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“On most routes, we have seen passenger numbers up to 60% of our usual level despite the reduced timetable – and we forecast that this utilisation by passengers will increase on any future strike dates.

“In preparation for the strikes, the company undertook extensive route familiarisation work with drivers and we have also deployed additional colleagues in the city centre and on vehicles to help with any customer and team queries, and this has been working very well from the feedback we have received.”

Drivers involved in the strike have been standing on picket lines in the city centre and at the Xplore depot on East Dock Street.

