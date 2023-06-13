Couple shun Fife and Perthshire for west coast as region stars in property TV show

A couple have opted to move to Scotland’s west coast instead of Fife or Perthshire after seeking their dream home on a TV property show.

Partners Emma and Anja, from Brighton, were looking for a quieter lifestyle and thought eastern Scotland may be the answer.

They turned to BBC show Escape to the Country for help.

However, despite being tempted by a riverside converted barn at Carpow, near Abernethy in Perthshire, the couple decided to move to Ayrshire instead.

Escape to the Country shows prospective buyers a series of rural properties as they look to get away from city living.

On Monday’s show, Emma and Anja wanted to find somewhere suitable for them and their two cats – with outdoor space to keep chickens.

Kirkcaldy features in Escape to the Country

While getting to know the area, couple were shown around Kirkcaldy to see what the town had to offer.

They met with Colin Wallace – who runs one of the town’s websites – during filming in April 2022.

He told the pair: “It’s a town that’s very much on the up.

“We suffered a while from big business moving away out on the high street to retail parks and online.

“But as they have moved out, independent businesses have moved in, and that’s been a total gamechanger for the town.

“A lot of the businesses are owned by local people and providing for the local economy.”

The couple also visited Fife shop Grain and Sustain while show host, Briony May Williams, visited The Buffalo Farm.

The pair ruled out buying a three-bedroom property with sea views in Boarhills, between St Andrews and Kingsbarns, and a four-bedroom property in Cowdenbeath.

The property in Carpow – which had two bedrooms, a large garden and a private jetty for the river – piqued their interest.

However, despite organising a second viewing, the couple decided against buying it – revealing they had opted for an Ayrshire holding instead.