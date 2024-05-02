Pictures reveal new-look Royal and Ancient clubhouse in St Andrews after major refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures reveal new-look Royal and Ancient clubhouse in St Andrews after major refurbishment

The iconic building at the Old Course has reopened to members.

By Claire Warrender
The new locker area in the clubhouse. Image: Supplied by The Royal And Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews following the refurbishment
The new locker area in the refurbished clubhouse. Image: Supplied by The Royal And Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club has reopened its iconic St Andrews clubhouse after a multi-million-pound revamp.

The work has trebled the accommodation space and allowed female members to access its facilities for the first time.

The Old Course in St Andrews
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club building in St Andrews underwent internal refurbishment. Image: Jack Gillon.

Women previously had to make use of lockers at Forgan House, 50 yards away.

The club has released pictures of its new-look accommodation, which sits beside the first tee of the Old Course.

It includes a new heritage lounge displaying architectural plans of the clubhouse.

And a new members’ shop, a refurbished trophy room and a concierge desk offering services to members are also included.

The front desk inside the Royal and Ancient Golf Club following the refurbishment. Image: Supplied by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

The redevelopment of the world-renowned building was the Royal and Ancient’s largest undertaking in a century.

However, with much of the work taking place underground, little has changed from the outside.

St Andrews residents thanked for understanding during refurbishment

The club has thanked the people of St Andrews for their patience during the refurbishment.

It resulted in many months of traffic restrictions on Golf Place, which runs past the clubhouse and down to the West Sands.

Martin Slumbers, secretary of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews said: “We are pleased to have made these improvements while retaining its special character and appearance.

Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews trophy room
The trophy room. Image: Supplied by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
The heritage room. Image: Supplied by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

“All members will now be able to enjoy the use of new and improved facilities which will enrich their experience of visiting and playing golf in St Andrews.

“Importantly, we are now able to cater to the increasing number of members who attend the spring and autumn meeting that we hold each year, as well as meeting the requirements of staging our professional and amateur championships here.

“We would like to thank the residents of St Andrews for their patience and understanding during the time it has taken to carry our and complete the renovation work.”

What is the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews?

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews was established in 1754 and became a leading authority in the world game.

In 2004, it devolved responsibility for the administration of the rules of golf and the running of key events to a new group of companies known as the R&A.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club remains as a separate private golf club, with more than 2,400 members worldwide.

