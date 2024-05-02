Pictures reveal new-look Royal and Ancient clubhouse in St Andrews after major refurbishment

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club has reopened its iconic St Andrews clubhouse after a multi-million-pound revamp.

The work has trebled the accommodation space and allowed female members to access its facilities for the first time.

Women previously had to make use of lockers at Forgan House, 50 yards away.

The club has released pictures of its new-look accommodation, which sits beside the first tee of the Old Course.

It includes a new heritage lounge displaying architectural plans of the clubhouse.

And a new members’ shop, a refurbished trophy room and a concierge desk offering services to members are also included.

The redevelopment of the world-renowned building was the Royal and Ancient’s largest undertaking in a century.

However, with much of the work taking place underground, little has changed from the outside.

St Andrews residents thanked for understanding during refurbishment

The club has thanked the people of St Andrews for their patience during the refurbishment.

It resulted in many months of traffic restrictions on Golf Place, which runs past the clubhouse and down to the West Sands.

Martin Slumbers, secretary of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews said: “We are pleased to have made these improvements while retaining its special character and appearance.

“All members will now be able to enjoy the use of new and improved facilities which will enrich their experience of visiting and playing golf in St Andrews.

“Importantly, we are now able to cater to the increasing number of members who attend the spring and autumn meeting that we hold each year, as well as meeting the requirements of staging our professional and amateur championships here.

“We would like to thank the residents of St Andrews for their patience and understanding during the time it has taken to carry our and complete the renovation work.”

What is the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews?

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews was established in 1754 and became a leading authority in the world game.

In 2004, it devolved responsibility for the administration of the rules of golf and the running of key events to a new group of companies known as the R&A.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club remains as a separate private golf club, with more than 2,400 members worldwide.