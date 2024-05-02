New Stirling open-top bus tours launching this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Stirling open-top bus tours launching this month

The Stirling Sightseer service will link up the city's main attractions.

By Kieran Webster
Tourists on an open top bus and Stirling Castle.
A new open-top bus tour is launching in Stirling. Image: Shutterstock

A new open-top bus tour is launching in Stirling this month.

Midland Bluebird, owned by McGill’s, has revealed plans to start the Stirling Sightseer service from May 27.

A post on the Midland Bluebird website said: “We’re getting prepared to bring you a bright new way to experience all the incredible attractions of the historic city of Stirling.

Stirling Sightseer open-top bus tours launching in late May

“This hop-on, hop-off tour will connect all the famous sights of our great city including Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument, and plenty more besides, with entertaining commentary along the way.”

A post on X confirmed May 27 as the launch date.

The full route has yet to be revealed.

It comes after McGill’s launched a similar open-top bus tour in Dundee, which returned for its third year in March.

Xplore Dundee's bus tours will run for a third year
One of the Dundee open-top buses. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Tickets for the Dundee service cost £12 for adults, £9 for concessions and £6 for children aged 5-15.

Anyone buying a ticket for the Dundee tours can also enjoy unlimited travel on other Xplore Dundee buses.

It has yet to be confirmed if the same prices and ticket uses will apply in Stirling.

Midland Bluebird has been contacted for comment.

