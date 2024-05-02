New Stirling open-top bus tours launching this month

A new open-top bus tour is launching in Stirling this month.

Midland Bluebird, owned by McGill’s, has revealed plans to start the Stirling Sightseer service from May 27.

A post on the Midland Bluebird website said: “We’re getting prepared to bring you a bright new way to experience all the incredible attractions of the historic city of Stirling.

Stirling Sightseer open-top bus tours launching in late May

“This hop-on, hop-off tour will connect all the famous sights of our great city including Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument, and plenty more besides, with entertaining commentary along the way.”

A post on X confirmed May 27 as the launch date.

The full route has yet to be revealed.

It comes after McGill’s launched a similar open-top bus tour in Dundee, which returned for its third year in March.

Tickets for the Dundee service cost £12 for adults, £9 for concessions and £6 for children aged 5-15.

Anyone buying a ticket for the Dundee tours can also enjoy unlimited travel on other Xplore Dundee buses.

It has yet to be confirmed if the same prices and ticket uses will apply in Stirling.

Midland Bluebird has been contacted for comment.