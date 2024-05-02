New Stirling open-top bus tours launching this month

A new open-top bus tour is launching in Stirling this month.
Midland Bluebird, owned by McGill’s, has revealed plans to start the Stirling Sightseer service from May 27.
A post on the Midland Bluebird website said: “We’re getting prepared to bring you a bright new way to experience all the incredible attractions of the historic city of Stirling.
“This hop-on, hop-off tour will connect all the famous sights of our great city including Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument, and plenty more besides, with entertaining commentary along the way.”
