Fate of Christie Clock and new leader to be decided by Stirling Council

The future of the tragic Christie Clock will be determined on Thursday by Stirling councillors.

Four options for the beloved Stirling landmark will be presented to elected members, from delaying reinstatement to full restoration.

During the same meeting, council bosses will also discuss implementing a tourist tax, and elect a new leader.

Here are the key points of discussion on the agenda for Stirling Council’s December 12 meeting.

Appointment of council leader

Stirling Council will elect a new council leader during its full council meeting on Thursday.

This will be the local authority’s third leader of 2024, following the resignation of Chris Kane, after he was elected MP for Stirling and Strathallan.

His successor, Margaret Brisley, died in October, aged 79.

Other council committees and external bodies also require new members, and these will be chosen during the meeting.

Restoration of Christie Clock

Councillors will be asked to decide the fate of the Christie Clock, which was unexpectedly demolished in September 2023.

Four options have been identified for the clock’s future, which range from a full restoration to a delay in reinstatement.

Option 1 – The column and clock head would be restored using as much of the existing stonework as possible. This is described as the “most optimum method” from a conservation view, and is recommended by council officers.

Cost: £873,460

Option 2 – The existing clock head would be restored and the column would be replaced with new stonework. This stone would be matched to the existing stone.

Cost: £827,850

Option 3 – The column and clock would be constructed from new stone. All stonework above the plinth would be replaced and replicate the original design.

Cost: £808,753

Option 4 – The plinth would be preserved and restoration would be looked at in the future. This would involve the installation of a bespoke capping piece to prevent further water ingress and weathering. The plinth would be cleaned and repointed.

Cost: £33,800

If option one is agreed to, it is estimated that the process will require 24 weeks for preparation work, 29 weeks for off-site restoration, and 26 weeks for on-site works.

This gives an estimated restoration date of October 2026.

However, if delayed, the Christie Clock would not be reinstated until after April 2027.

Stirling tourist tax

Councillors are to decide whether Stirling Council should establish a visitor levy scheme.

The Scottish Government passed the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill in May 2024, which essentially gives local authorities the power to implement a tourist tax.

The scheme would charge a percentage rate on holiday accommodation within the local area.

If the tax were to go ahead, officials expect it would bring in between £5 million and £7.5 million at 5%, or £1.5 million to £2.3 million at 1%.

If agreed, a plan will go before Stirling Council on December 12, 2025 for approval.

Then, if councillors back the scheme, the target implementation date would be June 2027.

Council tax rise on the cards

Councillors will be asked to approve the Medium Term Financial Strategy for 2025-2030.

This essentially outlines how Stirling Council will ensure it has the resources to deliver what it must.

Within this strategy, a rise in council tax is being considered.

The Scottish Government announced a council tax freeze for 2024-25, and issued grant funding to local authorities who opted not to implement a change.

A rise of 7.5%, 10% and 12.5% in council tax is being considered for 2025-2026, and will go before councillors at a later date.

It is estimated that these increases would bring in £4.5 million, £6 million and £7.5 million respectively.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook