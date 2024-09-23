Why hasn’t Stirling’s Christie Clock been rebuilt after shock demolition?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why hasn’t Stirling’s Christie Clock been rebuilt after shock demolition?

It has been more than a year since the memorial clock was unexpectedly demolished.

The beloved Christie Clock was torn down last year. Image: Barry Hughes
By Isla Glen

It has been more than a year since Stirling’s iconic Christie Clock was demolished, to the shock and anger of locals.

Many residents were disgusted when it was torn down in the night.

Stirling Council is expected to approve a “cost-effective” solution to restore the 117-year-old Allan Park memorial by the end of this year.

With time ticking and pressure mounting on the local authority to present a peace offering to the public, here’s everything you need to know about the Christie Clock fiasco.

All that is left of the Christie Clock is its plinth, where weeds and moss now grow. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Why was the Christie Clock demolished?

The Christie Clock, a memorial to former provost George Christie, was found to be unstable by structural engineers when it was undergoing routine maintenance.

Urgent works were then carried out, but Stirling Council said attempts to remove the stonework and clock head for conservation were unsuccessful.

Footage filmed on the night of September 1 2023 and posted to social media shows the excavator pushing at the scaffolding and causing the stone column to break.

The crown, clock and column were all removed. Currently, the plinth of the Christie Clock still stands in Allan Park.

Sections of the clock were reported to be “intact” and the stonework was moved off-site for “further investigation”.

It is not yet clear how much of the memorial will need to be remade with new stone.

At the time, Stirling Council said: “Due to the complexity of the structural issues, and following advice from structural engineers and senior stonemasons, all works had to be undertaken urgently and mechanically from above to ensure the safety of public, officers and operatives.”

The authority also said it had all historic records in place before any work progressed and had worked with conservation officers.

Will the Christie Clock be rebuilt?

A month after it was demolished, Stirling Council agreed that the Christie Clock should be reinstated.

A cost plan and work programme put together by specialists set the price at £873,000, including a contingency allowance of £100,000.

This was rejected by councillors in March 2024, who took the decision to look at more “cost-effective” options.

The excavator hitting the clock. Image: Barry Hughes

Then council leader Chris Kane said while the “mistake” had to be fixed, he could not support “nearly £1m on a town clock” in light of budget issues.

The structure was not insured and, at the time of the March meeting, there were no plans to claim via professional indemnity insurance.

A report that includes other solutions for restoring the clock will go before the council for consideration and approval before the end of the year, though the date is yet to be confirmed. Details on the alternative restoration plans have also  yet to be revealed.

If a plan is eventually approved by councillors, planning permission and listed building consent will need to be obtained.

It is estimated the repair will take 18 months.

Christie Clock demolition timeline

August 29 2023: Concerns over the clock crown and structural issues identified during routine maintenance.

September 1 2023: The Christie Clock is reduced to rubble, leaving only the plinth standing.

September 4 2023: Stirling Council chief executive commissions review into circumstances of demolition.

October 5 2023: Stirling Council agrees that Christie Clock should be rebuilt.

November 23 2023: Stirling Council Audit Committee reviews events leading up to memorial’s demolition.

March 21 2024: Councillors reject the £873,000 repair bill and opt to examine more “cost-effective” solutions.

May 11 2024: Stirling Council Wrecking Ball protest group plans demonstration that is later cancelled.

How did locals react to the demolition?

Immediately after its removal, many people in Stirling were outraged and devastated to learn the Christie Clock was no more.

The demolition was labelled a “disgrace”, “nonsensical” and “shocking”.

The night of the demolition. Image: Barry Hughes

One resident quoted at the time said: “Under cover of darkness, they brought in a demolition machine and demolished it in an act of crass vandalism.”

Others criticised Stirling Council for only investing five hours in the removal and demanded an apology.

What do residents think one year on?

Just over a year after the Christie Clock was knocked down, its stone plinth remains empty and appears unloved, with weeds growing on it.

Locals who walk past the site every day have not forgotten the incident, and many are still angry.

The Christie Clock is covered in weeds. Isla Glen/DCT Media

Mark Patterson said: “I don’t live in Stirling anymore but I was appalled to see it torn down. It’s sad that nothing has been done all year to fix it.”

Another Stirling resident described the demolition as “heartbreaking”.

“It was so important to so many people. It should be a priority,” they added.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

