Why hasn’t Stirling’s Christie Clock been rebuilt after shock demolition?

It has been more than a year since Stirling’s iconic Christie Clock was demolished, to the shock and anger of locals.

Many residents were disgusted when it was torn down in the night.

Stirling Council is expected to approve a “cost-effective” solution to restore the 117-year-old Allan Park memorial by the end of this year.

With time ticking and pressure mounting on the local authority to present a peace offering to the public, here’s everything you need to know about the Christie Clock fiasco.

Why was the Christie Clock demolished?

The Christie Clock, a memorial to former provost George Christie, was found to be unstable by structural engineers when it was undergoing routine maintenance.

Urgent works were then carried out, but Stirling Council said attempts to remove the stonework and clock head for conservation were unsuccessful.

Footage filmed on the night of September 1 2023 and posted to social media shows the excavator pushing at the scaffolding and causing the stone column to break.

The crown, clock and column were all removed. Currently, the plinth of the Christie Clock still stands in Allan Park.

Sections of the clock were reported to be “intact” and the stonework was moved off-site for “further investigation”.

It is not yet clear how much of the memorial will need to be remade with new stone.

At the time, Stirling Council said: “Due to the complexity of the structural issues, and following advice from structural engineers and senior stonemasons, all works had to be undertaken urgently and mechanically from above to ensure the safety of public, officers and operatives.”

The authority also said it had all historic records in place before any work progressed and had worked with conservation officers.

Will the Christie Clock be rebuilt?

A month after it was demolished, Stirling Council agreed that the Christie Clock should be reinstated.

A cost plan and work programme put together by specialists set the price at £873,000, including a contingency allowance of £100,000.

This was rejected by councillors in March 2024, who took the decision to look at more “cost-effective” options.

Then council leader Chris Kane said while the “mistake” had to be fixed, he could not support “nearly £1m on a town clock” in light of budget issues.

The structure was not insured and, at the time of the March meeting, there were no plans to claim via professional indemnity insurance.

A report that includes other solutions for restoring the clock will go before the council for consideration and approval before the end of the year, though the date is yet to be confirmed. Details on the alternative restoration plans have also yet to be revealed.

If a plan is eventually approved by councillors, planning permission and listed building consent will need to be obtained.

It is estimated the repair will take 18 months.

Christie Clock demolition timeline

August 29 2023: Concerns over the clock crown and structural issues identified during routine maintenance.

September 1 2023: The Christie Clock is reduced to rubble, leaving only the plinth standing.

September 4 2023: Stirling Council chief executive commissions review into circumstances of demolition.

October 5 2023: Stirling Council agrees that Christie Clock should be rebuilt.

November 23 2023: Stirling Council Audit Committee reviews events leading up to memorial’s demolition.

March 21 2024: Councillors reject the £873,000 repair bill and opt to examine more “cost-effective” solutions.

May 11 2024: Stirling Council Wrecking Ball protest group plans demonstration that is later cancelled.

How did locals react to the demolition?

Immediately after its removal, many people in Stirling were outraged and devastated to learn the Christie Clock was no more.

The demolition was labelled a “disgrace”, “nonsensical” and “shocking”.

One resident quoted at the time said: “Under cover of darkness, they brought in a demolition machine and demolished it in an act of crass vandalism.”

Others criticised Stirling Council for only investing five hours in the removal and demanded an apology.

What do residents think one year on?

Just over a year after the Christie Clock was knocked down, its stone plinth remains empty and appears unloved, with weeds growing on it.

Locals who walk past the site every day have not forgotten the incident, and many are still angry.

Mark Patterson said: “I don’t live in Stirling anymore but I was appalled to see it torn down. It’s sad that nothing has been done all year to fix it.”

Another Stirling resident described the demolition as “heartbreaking”.

“It was so important to so many people. It should be a priority,” they added.

