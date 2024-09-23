Plans for new Dundee care home near Dobbies garden centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Plans for new Dundee care home near Dobbies garden centre

The proposals say elderly residents could "maintain a presence in their community".

By Ellidh Aitken
The site sits close to the access road for Longparke Farm Shop. Image: Google Street View
The site sits close to the access road for Longparke Farm Shop. Image: Google Street View

Plans for a new care home near Dobbies garden centre on the outskirts of Dundee have been unveiled.

An application for planning permission in principle has been lodged with Dundee City Council for unused agricultural land west of Ethiebeaton Park.

The proposals say elderly residents could “maintain a presence in their community” with “opportunities for recreation” at nearby retail and leisure facilities.

The care home would be built on unused agricultural land. Image: Google Street View

The plans also include a private garden ground and car parking provision for visitors and staff.

The care home would sit close to the access road for Longparke Farm Shop and Grangeview House.

A supporting statement by IJM Planning, on behalf of applicants Paul and Marion Heyder, said final designs for the home are still to be confirmed.

Applicants say new Dundee care home would create ‘much-needed’ housing for elderly

The statement added: “While there is a mixture of uses in the surrounding area including residential, retail, cafe, leisure and agriculture, the addition of this proposed care home would not have such a significant impact so to cause any detriment to the character of the surrounding area.

“Conversely, the proposal would provide much-needed housing for the elderly population and bring a long unutilised portion of land into active reuse, providing opportunity for economic stimulation through job creation, as well as supporting neighbouring businesses and biodiversity enhancements within the surrounding area.”

Dundee City Council will make a decision on the plans in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, work has begun on the rebuild of the McDonald’s restaurant at Ethiebeaton Park after it was destroyed by a fire in November 2023.

You can keep track of the latest planning proposals with Dundee Planning Ahead.

Conversation