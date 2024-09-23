Plans for new Dundee care home near Dobbies garden centre

Plans for a new care home near Dobbies garden centre on the outskirts of Dundee have been unveiled.

An application for planning permission in principle has been lodged with Dundee City Council for unused agricultural land west of Ethiebeaton Park.

The proposals say elderly residents could “maintain a presence in their community” with “opportunities for recreation” at nearby retail and leisure facilities.

The plans also include a private garden ground and car parking provision for visitors and staff.

The care home would sit close to the access road for Longparke Farm Shop and Grangeview House.

A supporting statement by IJM Planning, on behalf of applicants Paul and Marion Heyder, said final designs for the home are still to be confirmed.

Applicants say new Dundee care home would create ‘much-needed’ housing for elderly

The statement added: “While there is a mixture of uses in the surrounding area including residential, retail, cafe, leisure and agriculture, the addition of this proposed care home would not have such a significant impact so to cause any detriment to the character of the surrounding area.

“Conversely, the proposal would provide much-needed housing for the elderly population and bring a long unutilised portion of land into active reuse, providing opportunity for economic stimulation through job creation, as well as supporting neighbouring businesses and biodiversity enhancements within the surrounding area.”

Dundee City Council will make a decision on the plans in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, work has begun on the rebuild of the McDonald’s restaurant at Ethiebeaton Park after it was destroyed by a fire in November 2023.

You can keep track of the latest planning proposals with Dundee Planning Ahead.