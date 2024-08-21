Work begins on rebuild of fire-hit Monifieth McDonald’s

Work has begun on a rebuild of the Monifieth McDonald’s restaurant after it was destroyed by fire.

The previous Ethiebeaton Park outlet had to be demolished after a fire ripped through the building in November 2023

Fire crews spent more than 10 hours tackling the blaze, which started after a fault in an ice machine.

Plans to rebuild the outlet were approved earlier this year with the franchisee behind the operation revealing his hopes of reopening in November.

The steel structure for the replacement McDonald’s has now arrived on site.

Nick McPartland, who runs the Monifieth McDonald’s along with several others in the area, said: “Construction work started on the new structure after the steel arrived on Monday.

“Plant equipment has been at the site for the last couple of weeks preparing the foundations ahead of the building works.

“The plan remains to open the new restaurant in November and I’m hopeful we will meet that target.”

The new restaurant will occupy a similar footprint to the previous building with seating for around 90 customers.

However, there will be more space for the kitchen and the drive-thru area.

It comes as McDonald’s is planning a fourth restaurant in Dundee on land south of Riverside Avenue.