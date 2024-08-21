Work begins on rebuild of fire-hit Monifieth McDonald’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Work begins on rebuild of fire-hit Monifieth McDonald’s

The fast food restaurant was destroyed when an ice machine sparked a blaze in November 2023.

By Andrew Robson
Workers at the site of the new McDonalds in Monifieth
Workers building the replacement Monifieth McDonald's. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Work has begun on a rebuild of the Monifieth McDonald’s restaurant after it was destroyed by fire.

The previous Ethiebeaton Park outlet had to be demolished after a fire ripped through the building in November 2023

Fire crews spent more than 10 hours tackling the blaze, which started after a fault in an ice machine.

Plans to rebuild the outlet were approved earlier this year with the franchisee behind the operation revealing his hopes of reopening in November.

The steel structure for the replacement McDonald’s has now arrived on site.

Workers erecting the new steel frame at Monifieth McDonalds
Contractors putting up the new steel frame. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The steel was delivered on Monday.
The steel was delivered on Monday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The new McDonalds restaurant plans to open in November.
The new restaurant plans to open in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Work is taking place on the site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Nick McPartland, who runs the Monifieth McDonald’s along with several others in the area, said: “Construction work started on the new structure after the steel arrived on Monday.

“Plant equipment has been at the site for the last couple of weeks preparing the foundations ahead of the building works.

“The plan remains to open the new restaurant in November and I’m hopeful we will meet that target.”

The fire in November 2023. Image: Nicola Clark
The aftermath of the blaze. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The restaurant being demolished. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The new restaurant will occupy a similar footprint to the previous building with seating for around 90 customers.

However, there will be more space for the kitchen and the drive-thru area.

It comes as McDonald’s is planning a fourth restaurant in Dundee on land south of Riverside Avenue.

