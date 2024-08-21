Mountain of rubbish signals return of illegal dumping to Fife’s ‘most fly-tipped street’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mountain of rubbish signals return of illegal dumping to Fife’s ‘most fly-tipped street’

Builders' rubble, garden and household waste have been piled more than six feet high.

By Neil Henderson
Tonnes of fly-tipping at the roadside in Heatherywood near Thornton.
Tonnes of fly-tipping on the roadside at Heatherywood, near Thornton. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“Environmental vandals” have illegally dumped mountains of commercial waste on what has been labelled Fife’s most fly-tipped street.

Builders’ rubble, garden and household waste have been piled more than six feet high at Heatherywood Road near Thornton.

Included in the wagon-loads of rubbish are old three-piece suites, old lorry wheels, and garden fencing.

One pile even contains medical support for a broken leg among swathes of commercial and household rubbish discarded by the roadside.

Thornton fly-tippers branded ‘environmental vandals’

Fife Councillor Ross Vettraino, who represents Glenrothes Central, told The Courier called the fly-tippers “environmental vandals”.

“Those responsible continue to carry out this criminal activity without regard for the environment or the local community,” he said.

Rubbish piled six feet high.
Tonnes of fly-tipping at the roadside at Heatherywood near Thornton. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“They inflict this misery on society and are nothing short of environmental vandals.”

However, he admitted that deterring fly-tipping would continue to be difficult without tougher punishments and fines.

Heatherywood Road has long been regarded as Fife's most fly-tipped street.
Heatherywood Road is a notorious street for fly-tipping. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“It’s a difficult issue to tackle, as many of those responsible fly-tip under the cover of darkness,” he added.

“Bigger fines and punishments may well stop many from illegally dumping waste.

“Cameras have been installed previously at places including Heatherywood but they were vandalised within days.

Public urged to remain alert for Fife waste handlers

“I’d urge the public to remain vigilant but also question those offering to remove your waste for a suspiciously low fee.

“Ask to see their waste handling licenses.

“If it sounds like a bargain it’s likely to be suspicious.

“Ultimately it’s the community that pays the price with large sums of public money inevitably needed to clean up the mess.”

Councillor Ross Vettraino with some of the rubbish previously fly-tipped at Heatherywood.
Glenrothes Councillor Ross Vettraino at the site of previous fly-tipping in Thornton in 2019. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.

Heatherywood Road has been a magnet for illegal dumpers in recent years.

It has previously been regarded as Fife’s most fly-tipped street.

Meanwhile, MSPs recently rejected proposals to increase fines for fly-tipping offences.

Dawn Jamieson, Fife Council’s safer communities manager, said: “We are investigating fly-tipping instances at Heatherywood, which have been escalating in recent months.

“The fly-tipping is occurring on private land, and it is the landowner’s responsibility to clean it up.

“However, we are working with SEPA and other Fife Council colleagues to try and assist in finding ways to reach a long-term solution.

Illegal dumping is ‘blatant disregard for the law’

“There’s no excuse for fly-tipping, which is a blatant disregard of the law and of our outdoor environment.

“No one wants to see rubbish dumped in the countryside.

Builders rubble amongst the fly-tipping dumped at the roadside.
Builders’ rubble among the fly-tipping dumped at the roadside. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“It has a direct impact on the condition of our parks, wildlife and areas where we live.

“Anyone caught disposing of their waste illegally will receive a £500 fixed penalty notice.”

The council is urging anyone who witnesses fly-tipping to report it.

Meanwhile in Perth and Kinross, a Carse of Gowrie fly-tipper was recently labelled a ‘scourge on society’.

